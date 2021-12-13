The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How Trump helped Netanyahu by cursing him - analysis

former US president Donald Trump cursed Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview on Thursday.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 19:59

Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2021 20:17
US President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
US President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
When it comes to headlines, it doesn’t get much better than one former head of state saying “Fuck him” about a world leader who was seen as particularly close to him.
It’s an even juicier headline when the two leaders are Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, who everyone either loves or loves to hate, without much indifference or public opinion in between, in either their own countries or around the world.
But that swear word is not what will have the greatest impact from what Trump said about Netanyahu in two interviews with Walla News diplomatic correspondent Barak Ravid.
For a change, it is the substance and not the bluster that matters with what Trump said. In the interviews, Trump repeatedly expressed his suspicion that Netanyahu was not interested in coming to a peace agreement with the Palestinians.
“Bibi did not want to make a deal,” said Trump. “Even most recently when we came up with the maps and everything he said, ‘This is good, this is good.’ Everything was always great but he did not want to make a deal. I thought the [Palestinians] were impossible and the Israelis would do everything to make peace and a deal. I found that not to be true.... I don’t think Bibi ever wanted to make peace, I think he tapped us along, just tapped, tapped, tapped.... Bibi did not want to make peace, never did.”
Those were the words that made waves in Monday’s closed-door Likud faction meeting, and presumably among his grassroots supporters on the Right as well.
US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive to deliver joint remarks on a Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS) US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive to deliver joint remarks on a Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
Likud faction chairman Yariv Levin, who was involved in the crafting of the Abraham Accords, praised Netanyahu for holding his ground in the meeting.
“There were things Netanyahu stood up for and was not ready to compromise on at any price,” Levin said. “His firm no to a Palestinian state was one example, as we heard in the recordings of Trump.”
Other former Likud ministers said at the meeting that Trump helped Netanyahu regain the support of people in his base on the Right who doubted his loyalty to the Land of Israel and his opposition to a Palestinian state.
“He was right to congratulate Biden even after everything Trump gave us,” a former Likud minister said. “He proved he does what is right, even if he owes someone something.”
It goes further than that. Likudniks appreciate that Netanyahu knows how to deceive even the leader of the free world in order to help Israel. If Trump joined Bill Clinton and Barack Obama among presidents who felt tricked by Netanyahu, that will only enhance his support, not decrease it.
It is even better for Netanyahu that Likudniks see that Trump worked with him and helped Israel when he was in office and only complained about him after he left.
Trump’s main problem with Netanyahu that he expressed in the interviews was that Netanyahu was not loyal to him, even after he helped him out politically. He noted that he purposely announced his recognition of Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights during an Israeli election campaign. There were other gifts ahead of other Israeli elections.
Netanyahu did not return the favor. When Trump asked him when cameras were rolling to say that “Sleepy Joe” could not have come up with the Abraham Accords, Netanyahu didn’t bite. When Trump was protesting the election results, Netanyahu still congratulated Biden.
Perhaps Trump thought he was getting revenge against Netanyahu by cursing him and telling Israelis that he had not spoken to him in nearly a year. But Trump actually helped out Netanyahu politically one last time.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Politics Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-US relationship too important for partisan lines - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Amir Elichai

By 2030, tech will redefine the way we manage emergency response - opinion

 By AMIR ELICHAI
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by