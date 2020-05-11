The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose

At the end of the day, the problem isn’t the track record of Biden or Trump in their atrocious behavior toward women, and it isn’t the Democratic or Republican parties.

By EMILY SCHRADER  
MAY 11, 2020 22:45
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
As the United States heads toward a major election with profound implications globally, I must confess that I’ve done my best to avoid following the sexual-assault case against Joe Biden. With the mudslinging in every direction, it’s painful to watch another “trial by press” in which Tara Reade has become the defendant.
In the post-#MeToo era, I am both surprised and disappointed that so many Democratic Party leaders seem utterly indifferent to the fact that their candidate is an alleged sexual predator, and are fixated only on defeating Trump. Once again, the losers of the presidential election won’t be Democrats or Republicans, but women.
I’ve been an outspoken critic of President Trump on the basis of his treatment, history and overall attitude toward women for many years (prior to his presidency). I, like many, cringed in horror when I heard the recordings of his appalling, inexcusable comments about women. The press, Democrats and many Republicans, came out against this strongly.
Yet, ironically, what the press, society and the Democratic Party are proving today with the Tara Reade case is that Trump’s crass comments, in which he claimed that men in power can “do whatever they want” to women, are correct.
What we learn from the public treatment of Tara Reade is that men with power who sexually assault women, or grossly abuse their power, do not have to suffer the consequences. In fact, it’s the alleged victims who are put on trial with their every word and so-called “inconsistency” scrutinized, from Monica Lewinsky to Christine Blasey Ford to Tara Reade.
Reade alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Biden while working in his Delaware Senate office in 1993. She claims that he pressed her up against a wall, kissed her neck, and penetrated her with his fingers. Multiple people have corroborated that Reade shared about the incident both around that time and after.
She also claims she submitted a complaint about general inappropriate behavior, and suffered in the office as a result, and that she was afraid of sharing the entire story for fear of retribution.
Publicly, Reade began by speaking out against general “misconduct” by Biden, and later came forward with more details and the full story. Instead of viewing this as the common behavior of sexual assault survivors, Biden campaign staff, NPR, writers from Salon and Vox, as well as some of Reade’s previous coworkers, are using this to point out “inconsistency” in Reade’s story and discredit her.
MINIMIZING SEXUAL assault by leaving out specific details or glossing over a painful event as a generalized “he was inappropriate sometimes” or “I felt uncomfortable,” is a well-known coping mechanism for victims of sexual assault. There is a certain element of shame or self-blame, in particular, because victims don’t want to believe that someone they like or admire – whether a boyfriend or boss – would do such a thing. If it was the victim’s “fault,” then at least she was “in control” and can prevent it from happening again.
For Reade, it would have been even more difficult because women are socialized not to be perceived as whiny or weak in the workplace, and women who “make trouble” often face retribution, which Reade claims she faced before even coming forward with the full story. If Reade as a young professional in politics had come forward openly in 1993, does anyone honestly think she would have had any future career?
What struck me as particularly disturbing about the case of Tara Reade is that, unlike the accusations against Judge Kavanaugh, the alleged assault did not occur when Biden was an intoxicated teenager, but while he was holding public office. Also unlike the Kavanaugh situation, a number of people have stepped forward to corroborate that they knew about this incident when it happened.
Nevertheless, Instead of supporting and believing Tara Reade, Biden supporters, his staff and Biden himself have outright denied all allegations and attempted to discredit Reade. Others have “questioned her motives.”
Whether with Christine Blasey Ford or with Tara Reade, it’s not for the public to “question the motives” of a woman who comes forward after sexual assault. The hypocrisy is stomach-turning. When Kavanagh or Trump were accused, there were marches, rallies, protests and social-media campaigns, but when it’s the Democratic candidate who is being accused, we question the accuser’s motives.
Truthfully, history is rife with great men (and women) in public life who were horrendous human beings in their private life. It may be that both Trump and Biden are sexual predators. It may also be that either could be a fantastic president of the United States in their ability to govern. But the American public shouldn’t be lied to about the integrity (or its lack) from these men, and Democrats and Republicans alike are harming women when they cover it up or minimize it.
At the end of the day, the problem isn’t the track record of Biden or Trump in their atrocious behavior toward women, and it isn’t the Democratic or Republican parties. The problem is that the American people believe that men who sexually assault women are still fit to hold the highest offices in the land. That’s why no matter who wins the election in 2020, it is women who will lose.
The writer is the CEO of Social Lite Creative.


Tags United States women joe biden Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Efraim Inbar The coalition government has a unique opportunity to expand Jerusalem By EFRAIM INBAR
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by