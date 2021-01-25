Int'l Holocaust Day: Has the world learned the lessons of the Holocaust?

The story of my relatives’ is that of the The State of Israel remembers the Righteous Among the Nations, an honorific term to describe those who risked their own lives and that of their families' to save Jews, for altruistic reasons, from being sent to extermination camps. My relatives were hidden under the bed of a Polish family for two years in the times' extreme life-threatening reality.During the last weeks of the war, as the Nazis were losing ground in the Eastern front against the Soviet Union, the Nazi soldiers took over the small farmhouse in which my relatives were hiding in. They stayed in the same house – Nazi soldiers and Jews less than a meter under the floor at high risk.The story of my relatives’ is that of the Holocaust survivors who moved on to build Israel after most of their families were murdered and villages were destroyed. The Polish family that saved my relatives’ lives is part of the Righteous Among the Nations, those that the State of Israel and the Jewish people respect, honor, and thank.

As a Jewish state, we learned our lesson from the Holocaust, but has the rest of the world learned it? Today as we see movements of racism and Anti-Semitism growing, the threat of hate is our motivation to act.

The Abraham Accords agreement is not just a normalization treaty to build our relationship between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Israel. It is a peace that is based on shared values and a vision of tolerance with a shared mission to spread the message that this is the only way to fight all kinds of racism, including antisemitism.

"There will be no victory of light over darkness as long as we do not stand for the simple truth that instead of fighting darkness, we must increase light” Aaron David Gordon.

The eyes of the entire world are looking at us. This is why we designed the "Leaders of Tomorrow" initiative. Young Emirates, Baharains, Moroccans and Israelis that build trust and friendship, leaving differences aside and focusing on our similarities – we are becoming the light that our families have waited for centuries.

