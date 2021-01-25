The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Int'l Holocaust Day: Has the world learned the lessons of the Holocaust?

In the wake of the Abraham Accords, young Emirates, Baharains, Moroccans and Israelis build trust and friendship in the "Leaders of Tomorrow" initiative.

By EYAL BIRAM  
JANUARY 25, 2021 14:07
The Holocaust Museum in Oporto, Portugal (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Holocaust Museum in Oporto, Portugal
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Countless of words have been written on the Holocaust, and yet not enough to indeed pay tribute to the 6 million Jews that the Nazi German regime and their collaborators systemically murdered, including 1.5 million children. The Jewish people were on the brink of total annihilation.
The State of Israel remembers the Righteous Among the Nations, an honorific term to describe those who risked their own lives and that of their families' to save Jews, for altruistic reasons, from being sent to extermination camps. My relatives were hidden under the bed of a Polish family for two years in the times' extreme life-threatening reality.
During the last weeks of the war, as the Nazis were losing ground in the Eastern front against the Soviet Union, the Nazi soldiers took over the small farmhouse in which my relatives were hiding in. They stayed in the same house – Nazi soldiers and Jews less than a meter under the floor at high risk.
The story of my relatives’ is that of the Holocaust survivors who moved on to build Israel after most of their families were murdered and villages were destroyed. The Polish family that saved my relatives’ lives is part of the Righteous Among the Nations, those that the State of Israel and the Jewish people respect, honor, and thank. 
As a Jewish state, we learned our lesson from the Holocaust, but has the rest of the world learned it? Today as we see movements of racism and Anti-Semitism growing, the threat of hate is our motivation to act.
   
The Abraham Accords agreement is not just a normalization treaty to build our relationship between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Israel. It is a peace that is based on shared values and a vision of tolerance with a shared mission to spread the message that this is the only way to fight all kinds of racism, including antisemitism.
"There will be no victory of light over darkness as long as we do not stand for the simple truth that instead of fighting darkness, we must increase light” Aaron David Gordon.
The eyes of the entire world are looking at us. This is why we designed the "Leaders of Tomorrow" initiative. Young Emirates, Baharains, Moroccans and Israelis that build trust and friendship, leaving differences aside and focusing on our similarities – we are becoming the light that our families have waited for centuries.
The writer is Eyal Biram, the CEO of ISRAEL-is and the co-founder of the Leaders of Tomorrow initiative. 


Tags Holocaust antisemitism Righteous Among the Nations Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's airport closure: Drastic but understandable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Jeff Barak

For Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox have always come first

 By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El

How will America recover from the trauma of Donald Trump?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by