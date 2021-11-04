The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

Iran has continued to act like it is the one that will decide on the nuclear deal timeline, regularly transmitting a message that it has the upper hand in any dealings with the West.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 20:55
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
Iran has announced that it will resume talks with the world superpowers in Vienna on November 29. The talks are aimed at either reviving or recreating elements of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Tehran signed with the P5+1.
Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani said the talks will be attended by officials from the US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany. US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said that a deal could be reached if Iran’s representatives were “serious.”
This comes amid Iranian claims this week that it had stopped the US from “piracy” involving a tanker. Iran’s regime media broadcast images of its IRGC forces boarding a ship using a helicopter. Although the US has disputed Tehran’s claims, American Navy destroyers were sent to monitor an incident in which a Vietnam-flagged vessel was apparently seized by the Islamic Republic.
Iran has continued to act like it is the one that will decide on the nuclear deal timeline, regularly transmitting a message that it has the upper hand in any dealings with the West.
“The White House calls for negotiations with Iran... Yet it simultaneously imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals & entities,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Tuesday, adding that Iran is “closely examining Mr. Biden’s behavior.”
DELEGATES WAIT for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna, Austria, last month. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)DELEGATES WAIT for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna, Austria, last month. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
It is not entirely clear if Iran will return to the 2015 deal, but it appears it will want to set new standards and squeeze new concessions out of the P5+1, rejoining only if its terms are met.
This leaves the prospect of giving a green light to an Iran that will feel even more empowered than in the past. Tehran has continued its lawless and illegal behavior in the region despite signing the 2015 JCPOA. No other country in the world behaves with the impunity that Iran appears to have.
In July, it used drones to kill two crew members on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Last month, it carried out a drone attack on the Tanf garrison of US forces in Syria.
If Iran were only spreading chaos across four countries in the region, that would be bad enough. But it also traffics in rockets, ballistic missiles, drones and precision guided munitions from Iraq and Syria to Lebanon. Israel’s drill this week to prepare for a possible war is evidence of the danger Iran poses and how we must continue to always be on our guard against this vicious and dangerous regime.
Iran’s ongoing plan is to keep the ball in our court and force Israel into action, constantly threatening Jerusalem either from Yemen or Syria, Iraq or Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Jewish state is working closely with countries such as India, Greece, France, Germany, the US and the UK on joint drills such as Blue Flag and a recent drill with US Marines near Eilat.
There needs to be a show of unity against Iran: That was the message Prime Minister Naftali Bennett transmitted this week during talks at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. 
As the Post’s Lahah Harkov reported, Bennett stressed – during meetings with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez – the idea that countries having bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic need to take a stronger stance to pressure its new government.
Likewise, Iran must not become a wedge issue between the US and Israel. Recent talks Bennett had with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as well as talks between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin, are crucial in keeping the two countries on the same page regarding Iran.
The administration of US President Joe Biden has signaled that it will listen to Gulf partners regarding concerns about the Islamic Republic. This is in contrast to the Obama administration, which appeared to sideline Israel and other Middle East partners and allies during the lead-up to the 2015 deal.
That’s an encouraging development, as talks with Iran appear to be on track to resumption. Israel can’t derail them – but it can do its utmost to ensure that the countries involved are well aware of the dangers.


Tags Iran Iran Deal iran nuclear Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport

The Western Wall agreement must be implemented - opinion

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Raymond Apple

Am I a Jew? Australian? Both? - opinion

 By RAYMOND APPLE
Gershon Baskin

Helping Palestinians get renewable energy - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by