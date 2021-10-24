The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Is Iran more trustworthy now than in 2015? - opinion

It’s perplexing that the US and the other signatories to the original JCPOA appear willing to once again overlook the red flags that accompanied Iran early on and continue through the present. 

By BRUCE PORTNOY  
OCTOBER 24, 2021 20:43
OFFICIALS FROM Iran and the six major world powers pose for a group picture after reaching the JCPOA in Vienna in 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
OFFICIALS FROM Iran and the six major world powers pose for a group picture after reaching the JCPOA in Vienna in 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
A recent headline, “Biden lifts sanctions on two Iranian missile producers,” raises a concern that the US president may well be setting into motion the final stages leading to his declared campaign goal of re-upping the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Iran nuclear deal. The news, shortly on the heels of America seemingly abandoning the Afghan people to the will of the Taliban, may be the final straw in Middle East destabilization. 
It’s perplexing that the US and the other signatories to the original JCPOA appear willing to once again overlook the red flags that accompanied Iran early on and continue through the present. 
Although US President Joe Biden’s administration projects the assumption that the JCPOA stands the best chance for curtailing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, including its potential manufacture of nuclear weapons, history to date appears to contradict this optimistic assertion. 
Within the 2015 agreement, Iran committed to a protocol that allows inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, unfettered access to its nuclear facilities, as well as any potentially “undeclared sites.” Subsequently, however, this appeared dependent on Iran’s disposition at the moment. 
Is Iran more trustworthy now than in 2015? 
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)
Iran was alleged to have had a covert nuclear program as early as 2002. In 2009, the existence was revealed of its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, a uranium enrichment facility running an indeterminate number of centrifuges. 
“The 2015 nuclear deal capped uranium enrichment at 3.67%, a rate generally acknowledged as suitable for civilian energy uses. Weapons grade uranium is considered 90%.” Iran has moved significantly past the lower number and toward the latter, which does not speak well of its claim of peaceful nuclear purposes. 
“The IAEA has since gauged Iran... enriching uranium up to 60% fissile purity, from 20% in April. In mid-August, the IAEA…(further) informed member states that Iran may be using a second cascade (of centrifuges), effectively doubling the rate of production.” 
In 2017 a plan to reconstruct the Arak heavy-water nuclear reactor posed a basis for additional concern “as fuel spent from a heavy-water reactor may prove more suitable for nuclear weapons.”
The concept of “breakout” may prove a mute point should Iran’s science be as far along as some suspect. 
Woefully, the IAEA is incapable of inspecting and assessing Iranian nuclear facilities and capabilities with seemingly unpredictable access. 
The “sunset” provisions within the JCPOA set restrictions on Iran’s enrichment program that would lift after 10 years, thereby drawing an inference that Iran could then proceed unfettered to its nuclear agenda including a potential for nuclear weapon development. 
America and the other countries currently involved in the present Vienna discussions must not dismiss Iran’s past as not indicative of future conduct. 
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan echoed the president’s “repeated unconditional commitment of ensuring Israel’s security,” unequivocally. “The United States will... never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.” All the while, the president seems to also promote an ability to overcome differences with adversaries based upon the “ability to recognize our common humanity.” 
Platitudes can only go so far, especially when Biden appears to leave out the secret sauce as to how he intends to guarantee this pivotal commitment to Israel. After all, the original 2015 accord language failed to explicitly prevent Iran from “ever” developing nuclear weapons or from developing a sophisticated missile payload delivery program. 
In addition, it also seemingly neglected to establish regulatory oversight regarding the billions of dollars that were forthcoming, some of which may have found its way to further enable Iran’s destabilizing agents: Hamas, Hezbollah and various militias; as well as Syrian President Bashar Assad’s dictatorship. 
Beyond the above, there remains an ostensibly menacing circumstance reported by a number of news sources on March 21 and 22: alleged threats sourced to Iran appeared to target Fort McNair, a US Army post in Washington, as well as the army’s vice chief of staff, whose residence was on the base. 
If found credible, Iran should not be rewarded with financial or other incentives, including its demands to reverse existing sanctions. Iran needs to prove itself as something other than an active threat to America’s only proven ally in the Middle East, Israel, as well as potentially to America, itself. Chants from within Iran of “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!” can still be recalled. 
Perhaps, everything considered, it is best for the Vienna participants to put the brakes on their Iranian nuclear discussions until the above concerns can be addressed and resolved to the satisfaction of all, including the parties most vulnerable.
The writer is the author of First the ‘Saturday People’ and then the ...


Tags Iran Iran Deal iran nuclear
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must prove blacklisted NGOs funded terrorism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancient Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by