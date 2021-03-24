The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Is the Iranian-Russian alliance in Syria waning? - opinion

It is in Moscow’s best interest to secure an ally in the Middle East to assert its status as a global superpower.

By MAYA CARLIN  
MARCH 24, 2021 21:12
RUSSIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER Sergei Lavrov (right) shakes hands with Mohammad Raad, the head of the parliamentary bloc of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, during a meeting in Moscow earlier this month. (photo credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/REUTERS)
RUSSIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER Sergei Lavrov (right) shakes hands with Mohammad Raad, the head of the parliamentary bloc of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, during a meeting in Moscow earlier this month.
(photo credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/REUTERS)
 Russia’s role in reviving Syrian President Bashar Assad’s authority within the country’s official institutions, including its military, is complicated by Hezbollah’s presence. 
On March 14, a delegation from the Hezbollah bloc in Lebanon arrived in Moscow to initiate a four-day visit, marking the movement’s second official trip to Russia. According to Russian news outlets, the Hezbollah delegation steered the discussion to discern Moscow’s position on the Assad regime and the ongoing Syrian civil war. Hezbollah claims the issue of Syria was not reviewed and emphasized that discussions centered on Lebanon’s domestic political crisis. The truth may be somewhere in the middle. 
The onset of the delegation took place on the eve of the 10-year anniversary of the gruesome Syrian civil war. The last 10 years of atrocities was catalyzed on March 15, 2011, when Syrian citizens took to the streets to demonstrate against the Assad regime, as part of the larger Arab Spring movement that swept the Middle East. The stalemate the ensued the first few years of the conflict created a power vacuum in the country, which was complicated by the rise of ISIS and their sweeping territorial claims in 2014. The terror group’s increasing hold on the country prompted the arrival a US-led intervention aimed to protect civilians. By late 2015, the coalition recruited, trained and organized thousands of Syrian Kurdish and Arab fighters, who would become the Syrian Democratic Forces. 
As the US-backed SDF gained momentum by pushing ISIS out of many of its strongholds, the Assad regime was ailing. Hezbollah, Iran’s Lebanese based terror proxy, envisioned a unique opportunity. The Shi’ite militia intervened in the Syria conflict earlier in 2012 to exploit their relationship with the Assad regime. The group was able to pursue political aspirations in Damascus, including opening a front in the Golan Heights to target Israel. 
When Hezbollah witnessed the Assad regime failing, it turned to Russia for help. Top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general Qassem Soleimani (later to be killed by a 2020 US-drone strike in Iraq) visited Moscow in 2015 to present his plan on preserving the Assad regime. From this point on, Russian-Iranian collaboration would permanently reshape the outlook of the Syrian war. Russian airpower combined with Hezbollah-linked fighters ultimately determined the defeat of opposition groups and was successful in containing ISIS. However, Russia’s role in reviving Assad’s authority within Syria’s official institutions, including its military, is complicated by Hezbollah’s presence. 
Hezbollah initially entered the Syrian conflict with a duel agenda. Iran needed to support its ally, the Assad regime, in order to gain a stronger foothold in the region. While Hezbollah helped cultivate and organize local fighters within the Syrian military to aid Assad’s regime, it simultaneously built up an autonomous armed force. This strategy has been employed by Tehran across the Middle East. Iranian-backed militias function independently of state institutions in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon – causing domestic strife and political turmoil. 
While Iran strides to preserve an independent militia on the ground in Syria to more easily confront Saudi Arabia, Israel and US interests in the region, Russia has a separate agenda. It is in Moscow’s best interest to secure an ally in the Middle East to assert its status as a global superpower. Since Hezbollah’s rogue actions on the ground in Syria prevent the government from stabilizing, Russia will likely aim to reduce Iran’s influence in the country. 
The writer is an analyst at the Center for Security Policy in Washington and a former Anna Sobol Levy Fellow at IDC Herzliya in Israel. She has been published in The National Interest, The Jerusalem Post, The Times of Israel, The Daily Caller and Jewish News Syndicate. 


Tags Hezbollah Iran Syria Russia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Workable unity government needed to keep Israel from a fifth election

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Coronavirus: Vaccine diplomacy battle between major powers - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Elections over, time to rethink, reorganize, rebuild the Left - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by