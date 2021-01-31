The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

One of the major failings of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was that it merely delayed Iran’s program rather than stopping it.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JANUARY 31, 2021 20:01
Did Aviv Kochavi attack a future deal with Iran to score political points with Benjamin Netanyahu? (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Did Aviv Kochavi attack a future deal with Iran to score political points with Benjamin Netanyahu?
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The attack near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi last week claimed by the Jaish ul-Hind terrorist organization affiliated 
with Iran was yet another reminder that the problem with the ayatollahs’ regime in Tehran includes both its nuclear 
aspirations and its support of global terrorism.
One of the major failings of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was that it merely delayed Iran’s program rather 
than stopping it. Another drawback is that it actually rewarded Iran with a cash infusion that was not spent on alleviating 
economic suffering at home but on arming and galvanizing Iranian-sponsored terrorist organizations around the world.
Iran’s nuclear intentions and sponsorship of terrorism are problems that are not going to disappear of their own accord. The 
new US administration under President Joe Biden will need to deal with this issue early on. Unfortunately, the signs so far 
are not encouraging.
Two critical mistakes must be avoided: Firstly, it would be wrong to turn this into a partisan party issue divided along 
Republican-Democrat lines, with the new administration automatically negating any measure taken under the previous Trump 
administration. 
Secondly, it would be an error to view this as an issue affecting only Israel’s security. True, Iran has repeatedly declared 
its intention to wipe the Jewish state off the map, but it has also supported attacks on other countries – including Saudi 
Arabia – and terrorism on several continents.
That is why it was disconcerting to see some of the appointments made by Biden. Israel is particularly worried about Robert 
Malley, who was named special US envoy for Iran. Malley, who was a key member of president Barack Obama’s nuclear 
negotiating team, is considered in Israel as soft on Tehran and tough on Jerusalem. We will soon know if that approach will 
continue.
In addition, over the weekend, Iran’s foreign ministry ruled out any new negotiations or changes to the participants in 
Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, after French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal that the Saudis should be 
included.
As noted by Jerusalem Post diplomatic affairs reporter Lahav Harkov, Israel has argued that Saudi Arabia – and its ally the 
United Arab Emirates, with which Israel now has a peace treaty – should be involved in any renewed talks and that the 
negotiations should also address Iran’s ballistic missile program and its support for proxies around the Middle East.
That Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had not spoken by Sunday evening since the former’s inauguration is also 
worrying given the importance and urgency of the Iranian issue.
Last week, in an unusual move, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, or 
a “slightly improved” one, would be an operational and strategic mistake for the world. Talking in public at the Institute 
for National Security Studies annual conference, Kochavi also said he had ordered a revamping of operational plans to strike 
Iran’s nuclear program, but whether and when to use those plans was a decision for the political echelon.
If Iran’s progress in developing advanced centrifuges and enriching uranium are not stopped, it could eventually be “only 
weeks” away from a nuclear bomb, he said, noting that the deal would in any case allow the Islamic Republic to break out to 
a nuclear weapon in 2030 when the agreement expires.
Kochavi called for the US and other actors to maintain sanctions and pressure on Tehran.
As Post editor Yaakov Katz noted in his Friday column, the timing of Kochavi’s message was strange, coming just ahead of a 
visit by CENTCOM commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, who was the first senior US official to visit since last month’s 
inauguration.
Israel must continue to sound the warning about the dangers of Iran under its current regime. Biden, as the leader of the 
world’s only superpower, needs to recognize these dangers and act against them. But Jerusalem and Washington need to work 
together on these issues – and make it clear that this is not a matter of politics and personalities, but a priority in 
making the world a safer place.


Tags Iran Terrorism iran israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Beshalach - What do you carry?

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Understanding haredi defiance to COVID-19 regulations - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

Government shuts down incoming and outgoing flights until end of month

Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by