The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel-Greece relations reach new heights - opinion

The pandemic has certainly slowed things down a bit, but it certainly was no hurdle for major Israeli groups to go forward with strategic investments in Greece.

By SABBY MIONIS  
MARCH 10, 2021 21:47
GREEK PRIME MINISTER Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, June 2020 (photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
GREEK PRIME MINISTER Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, June 2020
(photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
 Less than a year has gone by and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has already visited Israel a second time. Last time he was here was in June with a number of key ministers, a visit with major symbolism since Israel was the first country the Greek PM visited after the first pandemic wave and lockdown. Since then there has been a staggering amount of activity between the two states both in the spotlight and behind the scenes, and it seems that we are only just beginning.
COVID crisis, vaccinations and the Israeli drug
Less than a year since the beginning of worldwide national lockdowns due to COVID-19, Israel is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel. The country was swift in procuring great numbers of vaccines – albeit at an increased price and with the exchange of valuable medical data. In conjunction with an aggressive vaccination policy by local health services, by the middle of February almost 50% of its population was vaccinated, thus becoming a world leader in the fight against the pandemic. At that rate, the country could return to a relatively “normal state” soon and Israelis could start traveling without the fuss of repeated COVID tests and quarantines. Quite a few people consider Greece to be the first destination before all others.
On a similar scale, Greece, despite the difficulties and the fact that the pandemic was detrimental to the resurrection of its economy after a decade of economic crisis, managed to handle the spread of COVID-19 in an admirable way, especially during the first wave. Despite vaccine distribution issues in the European Union, the country became one of the four countries that vaccinated faster than the COVID could spread.
During the PM’s visit, Greece also expressed interest in participating in the clinical trials of the new Israeli drug developed at Ichilov Hospital by Dr. Nadir Arber. So far the medicine has proved to be effective against the virus in the majority of patients to whom it was administered. Talks were already held between Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras and Dr. Arber regarding the initiation of trials at a Greek hospital.
The ‘Green Passport’ agreement
Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talked about a “Green Vaccination Passport” that would enable mutual travel between both countries without COVID tests and lengthy quarantine times. This could give a much needed boost to tourism – vital to Greece’s ailing economy – and it would also be a great convenience for Israeli businessmen to resume business. This is one of the first binational agreements of its kind on a worldwide scale, and it shows the level of trust between the two countries.
Investments from the defense sector to hospitality
The pandemic has certainly slowed things down a bit, but it certainly was no hurdle for major Israeli groups to go forward with strategic investments in Greece.
Some of the most prevalent ones are:
• A $1.68-billion deal between Elbit Systems and the Hellenic Air Force for the establishing and support of a cutting-edge fighter aircraft simulation training center in Kalamata.
• The purchase of ELVO, a company specializing in the manufacture of coaches and military vehicles
• A number of deals concerning drones
• The interest of major investment groups such as AMPA headed by Shlomi Fogel in purchasing industrial assets
• The entrance of major players in the Israeli hospitality sector, such as Brown and Fattal, among others.
Innovation Center
The Greek PM has recently announced plans for the establishment of a major innovation center in Piraeus. This is a PPP project valued at around $100 million, and the first part of the tender has already been released. Naturally, there is enormous interest from the Israeli side, which has great experience in building innovation centers domestically and worldwide, and it is a great opportunity for a more hands-on involvement of the Greek tech sector with the Start-Up Nation.
Horizon Europe
Israel participates in EU innovation programs such as Horizon 2020, which ended last December. In the Horizon 2020 framework, a great percentage of the projects funded were between teams working jointly from Greece and Israel. The EU agenda for the new round of Horizon Europe is prioritizing several fields in which Israel is a world leader such as agritech, clean-tech, digital transformation, smart cities and so on. In conjunction with the massive EU recovery funds that are earmarked for Greece in the form of grants, this provides ample opportunity for cooperation between the tech Argonauts of both countries.
Soft power
The ground was already fertile in Israel for booming relations with Greece. The average Israeli is in love with Greece, its people, its food and its music. This was so even during times when there was no reciprocity, but rather negativity. A change of attitude of the Greek governments during the last 10 years, starting off with PM Giorgos Papandreou from the PASOK Party which traditionally held pro-Palestinian views. It continues until today with PM Mitsotakis, whose father was the first Greek pm to recognize Israel both de jure and de facto, playing a monumental role in the transformation of the climate. One can go as far as to say that perhaps the only thing that all the successive Greek governments of the last decade agreed upon was the importance of being allies with Israel.
The impact was profound: For Israelis, Greece has become a second home of sorts (some 700.000 visited Greece in 2019, in the era before COVID), and for others literally, since there has been a boom in their purchasing of real estate, even during the tough coronavirus times. In the case of the Israel-Greece Chamber of Commerce, a real estate-focused forum was created in order to deal with the massive amount of requests received.
At the same time, Israel is constantly mentioned in the Greek media in a positive way, either by mentioning a new form of cooperation with Greece or by showcasing its achievements in a particular sector.
Conclusion
In a recent webinar by the Israel-Greece Chamber of Commerce I mentioned that I am currently living a dream. Growing up as a Greek Jew in Athens during the ‘80s, I was less than optimistic about any potential changes regarding the views of my compatriots toward Israel. The years went by, and long after I made aliyah and became an Israeli citizen, I always felt that my reservations were not unfounded, especially when I kept getting disappointed during the way, with the greatest being the entrance of the Nazi antisemitic Golden Dawn Party into politics as a third power in the 2011 elections. But things are changing fast.
The year is 2021 and relations could not be better. His Excellency Ambassador of Israel to Greece Yossi Amrani mentioned on yet another webinar by the Israel-Greece Chamber of Commerce, “One could really not imagine the level of current relations between Israel and Greece 30 years ago, and the same could be said for the relations two years ago.” One pattern is clear: The relations are here to stay, and the only way from here is up
The writer is the chairman of Israel-Greece Chamber of Commerce.


Tags diplomacy greece greece israel relations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a lot of children. Is this a problem and what should we do?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by