Israel hosting the Muni World 2021 of the EXPO Innovation Fair in TLV

The participants who come to Israel will go on tours of innovation and development centers all over Israel to learn about special models implemented here.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 17, 2021 21:12
Haim Bibas, Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel at the 7th Annual JPost Conference in NY
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Muni World 2021 – the international arm of the Local Authorities MUNI EXPO Innovation Fair – will take place on Wednesday at the Expo Tel Aviv International Convention Center.
Among the participants will be President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities Haim Bibas, Chief COVID-19 Officer Prof. Salman Zarka, mayors and municipal delegations from around the world.
Due to the impressive response by numerous municipal authorities worldwide who cannot come to Israel, the conference this year will be held both physically and virtually. Additionally, a virtual tour for foreign participants will be broadcast live, including questions and answers for the various presenters at Muni Expo. The participants who come to Israel will go on tours of innovation and development centers all over Israel to learn about special models implemented here.
The mayors of Albanian capital Tirana, Dubrovnik in Croatia and the US’s Bal Harbour in Florida will present the challenges of 2022 and how they are preparing for them. Additionally, foreign ambassadors, economic attaches and heads of the chambers of commerce of dozens of countries world over will also honor us with their presence.
Among this year’s presenters are Ariel Medical, Hyper-Tech Advanced Systems. Ltd., YSB - the Ya’acobi Brothers Group, DeepSeek, Ltd., Nisko Electricity and Electronics LTD., viisights, Motorola, Inc., Matrix and other companies that will be improving the quality of lives of local authority residents in the coming years and by using innovative cyber-protection solutions and coping during states of emergency.
Adi Soffer Teeni, General Manager, Facebook Israel; Or Lenchner, CEO, Bright Data; Yael Vizel, CEO, Zeekit and Head, Walmart Global Tech Israel and Dr. Kfir Luzzatto, President of the Luzzatto Group are interviewed by Jerusalem Post Correspondent Lahav Harkov at the Jerusalem Post 10th Annual Confer (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Adi Soffer Teeni, General Manager, Facebook Israel; Or Lenchner, CEO, Bright Data; Yael Vizel, CEO, Zeekit and Head, Walmart Global Tech Israel and Dr. Kfir Luzzatto, President of the Luzzatto Group are interviewed by Jerusalem Post Correspondent Lahav Harkov at the Jerusalem Post 10th Annual Confer (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“The international conference Muni World has become a draw for many delegations from around the globe who have come to hear about the Israeli companies that have made Israel the Start-Up Nation,” said Bibas. “Throughout the entire COVID-19 crisis, we were in touch with the local authorities worldwide, who will come to the conference and share their stories. We have prepared to hold a hybrid conference so that everyone will be able to take part in the conference, even from their place of residence.”


