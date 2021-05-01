The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel needs a Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Diaspora Jewry needs Israel

An office dedicated to the Jews of the world sends a message to those Jews that Israel cares about them and that they have an address to come to discuss issues that concern them.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 1, 2021 19:37
The Beverly Hills City Hall building lights up in blue, and shines an American and Israeli flag intertwined, in honor and celebration of Israel's 73rd Indepenedence Day, April 15, 2021. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The Beverly Hills City Hall building lights up in blue, and shines an American and Israeli flag intertwined, in honor and celebration of Israel's 73rd Indepenedence Day, April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
 Israel and the Jewish Diaspora are not exactly a love story these days. A growing segment of American Jews, for example, speak of an increasing feeling of disenchantment with Israel and the government’s policies. Both communities appear at times to be moving farther away from one another.
This is the result of a number of catalysts. There is lack of Jewish education, increased assimilation and an overall deterioration in Jewish identity among the Diaspora. There are also decisions that the State of Israel has taken in recent years that have contributed to this feeling. A previous government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled an earlier cabinet ruling to establish an egalitarian prayer plaza at the Western Wall; ultra-Orthodox political parties continue to hold control over all matters of religion and state here; and the state continues to ban civil marriage.
Netanyahu, many Jews in America feel, grew too close to former US president Donald Trump. These Jews vote Democrat and his recent moves – aimed at undermining Israel’s judicial system – have added to the feeling that Israel is no longer the democratic and Jewish state they thought it was.
To repair this situation, work is needed and this work requires an investment of resources as well as the attention of Israel’s next government. That is why any intention to shut down the Diaspora Affairs Ministry in a future government would be a mistake. Israel needs the Diaspora and the Diaspora needs Israel. A live, operational and budgeted ministry is key for this relationship to thrive.
In recent years, the Diaspora Affairs Ministry has worked to set up strategic programs across the world that engage with Jews from all ages and backgrounds. Its flagship program has been Mosaic United, a vehicle it set up in 2014 to serve as the home for pillars across the Jewish experience with the aim of increasing Jewish identity as well as Jews’ connection to the State of Israel.
There is a campus pillar to engage with students; a teen pillar to facilitate and streamline high school trips to the country; and the Shalom Corps, a Jewish service pillar developed in partnership with the Jewish Agency with the objective of increasing the number of young Jews engaged in meaningful service while exploring their Jewish identity.
These programs are important, but they are not the only reason why a Diaspora Ministry is needed. An office dedicated to the Jews of the world sends a message to those Jews that Israel cares about them and that they have an address to come to discuss issues that concern them.
As two distinct Jewish communities, the Jews of Israel and the Jews of the United States – the largest Jewish community outside of Israel – are never going to agree on everything. The simple fact that both communities live in different parts of the world and face different daily challenges will mean that they will almost always view situations differently and will have different perspectives on those experiences.
Nevertheless, the majority of Jews in the world recognize that there is more that connects them than there is that divides. A 2019 study by the Jewish People Policy Institute found that a third of Israeli Jews view US Jews as siblings; a third of French Jews consider Israeli Jews to be siblings and only a minority of French Jews (16%), and a minority of American Jews (28%) say they do not regard Israelis as “family.”
Studies like these show that the situation is far from being lost. Work is needed, but there is common ground that can be built upon to establish even stronger relations.
Since its inception 73 years ago, Israel has taken pride in being the state which all Jews can call their home. For this to happen, Diaspora Jews need to be made to feel that they have a home here, and that there is someone listening to them and thinking about them.
We understand the need to cut spending and establish a government with less ministries. But the Diaspora is not something to be sacrificed. Israel needs a Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Diaspora Jewry needs a strong Israel. Keep the ministry open.


