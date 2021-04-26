The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel needs to appoint a justice minister - opinion

There is no apparent reason other than personal interest to explain Netanyahu’s stubborn refusal to fill this critical position.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
APRIL 26, 2021 20:26
Avi Nissenkorn attends an emergency conference on disasters at construction sites in Israeli, at the Knesset, on May 27, 2019 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Avi Nissenkorn attends an emergency conference on disasters at construction sites in Israeli, at the Knesset, on May 27, 2019
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Israel can live without a technology and space minister. It can function without a water resources minister. It can even manage just fine without a minister for higher education. All these are positions that have been vacant for weeks.
But Israel needs a justice minister – one of the most important ministers in any democracy. The fact that it has been without one now since April 1 is nothing short of scandalous.
The High Court of Justice agrees, which is why on Sunday it gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until Tuesday to appoint a new justice minister, or it will step in and consider filling the position on its own.
“The justice minister has many functions,” High Court President Esther Hayut said during a discussion on a petition on the matter. “There is a governmental vacuum where there is no justice minister.”
The Justice Ministry position has remained vacant since the head of Blue and White Party Benny Gantz’s term as acting justice minister expired on April 1. Gantz took over this position temporarily after Avi Nissenkorn resigned at the end of 2020 to join a rival political party.
With Netanyahu currently on trial facing bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges, the justice minister is a particularly sensitive post, and one which the prime minister is reluctant to fill in the apparent hope that he may be able to delay an appointment long enough for him to form a new government and give the post to one of his loyalists.
There is no apparent reason other than personal interest to explain Netanyahu’s stubborn refusal to fill this critical position.
The coalition agreement signed between Netanyahu and Gantz last year mandated that the justice minister would come from the Blue and White Party. Gantz said repeatedly that controlling the Justice Ministry in order to protect the country’s judiciary was one of the central reasons he was willing to go back on campaign promises and form a government with Netanyahu.
The justice minister fulfills critical roles, and the failure to appoint someone in this post adversely impacts both judicial and legislative processes in the country.
For instance, it is the justice minister – as head of the ministerial committee for legislation – who must sign off on any government-backed bill to be brought to the Knesset. It is the justice minister who convenes the judicial selection committee to nominate judges; who will appoint the next state attorney – a position that has been vacant since December; and who signs off on extradition orders and pardons for inmates.
The justice minister is also a member of the security cabinet and sits on the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) oversight committee.
Most immediately, it is the justice minister who needs to sign papers exempting unvaccinated prisoners from coming to court because of the coronavirus, allowing them to attend hearings via Zoom instead. Without his signature, these prisoners will need to show up in court, potentially creating a significant public health issue.
As High Court Justice Uzi Vogelman said Sunday, “Appointing ministers is not a political issue – it is an overwhelmingly constitutional and governance issue.”
On April 1, before Gantz’s temporary stint as justice minister lapsed, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit wrote a letter saying that leaving the post open would create a “very unusual and politically dire situation” that would “badly harm the work of the Justice Ministry and the government’s functionality.”
Nearly a month later, both the work of the Justice Ministry and the functionality of the government have indeed been hurt.  It is time to put an end to this situation – and, if Netanyahu is unwilling to appoint someone to fill this critical post, for the court to do so itself.
To those who will then claim that this would be yet another example of court overreach, we answer that if the government and the prime minister would just do their jobs, the court would not have to step in.
This is not a case of the court appropriating powers not its own, but rather the court filing a vacuum left by the government’s dysfunctional position. The country need not be held hostage while Netanyahu engages in delaying tactics aimed at being able to appoint a justice minister to his liking. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu justice ministry justice
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Eilam

What is Israel’s policy during US-Iran negotiations? - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Micah Halpern

Quarter of Congress wants Israel-US relationship to change - analysis

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by