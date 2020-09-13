Israel – Who do we think is calling? - opinion

Rosh Hashanah is upon us, when it is determined who by fire (Western US), who by water (US Gulf Coast) and of course this year, who by plague, which is everywhere. Israel’s out of control infection rate of Covid-19, our “second wave” that began over the summer and has continued into the fall, has outstripped all other nations. So, the question is, to paraphrase Leonard Cohen - “Who do we think is calling”?Our 34-minister, rudderless government continues to struggle, with a prime minister who is no longer able to lead, but who insists on dragging the country down with him. The cabinet, on one hand, has announced intentions to impose total closure for the upcoming holiday period, and then it was announced that the Netanyahu family will fly off together to America this week to sign the historic peace agreement with the UAE. Now the large majority of Israelis are enthusiastic about this agreement, but honestly, it is hardly historic. Over four decades ago, prime minister Begin signed an historic agreement with Egyptian president Sadat, almost three decades ago, prime minister Rabin made peace with the PLO and Jordan. To announce a closure for the next four weeks and then to fly off for what is obviously a quid pro quo, campaign photo-op with Donald Trump on the White House lawn, is a self-serving abrogation of leadership at home.Meanwhile, back at home, other exceptions to the holiday season closure are being considered. I am not referring to workers who provide essential services, but to people going to synagogue for religious services and holiday celebrations. Of course, if we allow religious (men) to attend synagogue together, then in the name of fairness, our officials will also have to allow secular protesters to gather in front of the Knesset and Prime Minister’s house in their hundreds and thousands as well – like they did all summer. Ask yourself, are praying and protesting more important than stopping a raging pandemic?In a nutshell, what we have here in Israel is a global public health crisis exacerbated by a serious pre-existing condition in our body politic, and the prognosis is not good. Following from afar the situations in countries like the US and Brazil, I don’t think we are the only country currently in this position. Israel is by any measure a pretty tough country to lead, and once upon a time I respected Netanyahu. An intellectually acute and charismatic advocate for Israel, a former commando and the brother of a fallen IDF hero, he was maddeningly divisive, but he managed security and the economy pretty well. Most Jews in Israel and many around the world could identify with his background and leadership. Unfortunately this is no longer the case.When leaders baldly breach the rules they make, publicly challenge those responsible for the rule of law, and constantly bow to unreasonable extremist demands to secure their coalition, they cannot possibly inspire the trust of the majority of law abiding citizens in the center. Open synagogues, but not allow us to gather with our families for the holiday? cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Allow protesters to gather in the name of freedom and civil disobedience, but close schools and small businesses? The rest of us - a mere 80% of the population, will stay home for the next few weeks, isolated from loved ones on the holidays, bewildered observers of a perverse show put on by our elected officials, while our nerves and finances crumble. There is no end in sight to the out-of-control virus, not because we don’t know how to control it, but because our leaders, beginning with the prime minister, have stopped leading. Who do we think is calling?