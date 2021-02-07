The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli wireless charging company makes waves among Chinese tech giants

By ARIEL SHAPIRA  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 21:48
A VIDEO game controller and smart watch charge on a Humovox wireless charging unit. (photo credit: Courtesy)
A VIDEO game controller and smart watch charge on a Humovox wireless charging unit.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Humavox is paving the way toward eliminating the growing burden of excessive wires, with convenient charging solutions.
Connectivity, and the many devices that come with it, has become a defining feature of the global economy and modern life in the 21st century. It created a shift in the demands of consumers, who consistently crave newer, better and faster devices that offer greater functionalities and last longer. According to a 2020 survey, the average American had access to more than ten connected devices in their household.
Among the most popular of these devices are obviously mobile phones, computers, smart TVs, tablets, video game consoles, and connected TV boxes. Then there are also other devices, such as wearable tech like smart watches and VR headsets. The ownership of these devices has proven to improve the quality of life for their owners across numerous fronts, but one element remains universally less delightful – and that is the issue of cords.
There are so many cords, but never enough outlets to plug them into.
While this can be seen as a First-World problem, it remains a source of real frustration. As such, many in the industry have been looking into wireless charging solutions. Wireless charging presents many benefits, as it provides efficient, cost-effective and safer advantages over traditional charging systems. Additionally, the continuous transfer of power helps ensure that all devices are charged and readily available for use.
The global wireless charging market has been large for some time now. Its market size was valued at $6.51 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $40.24 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.2 percent from 2020 to 2027. One of the companies paving the way toward the growth of this industry is Kfar Saba-based Humavox.
Humavox was founded in 2010 by CEO Omri Lachman and VP of Innovation Asaf Elssibony, in an effort to provide a natural charging experience for users that doesn’t call for changes between different products and users. They realized that the way to do so would be through an optimal and effective charging technology that is elastic enough to wear many shapes and forms, while fitting into endless types of devices and products. The company’s ETERNA Platform was soon born.
ETERNA IS a highly accessible wireless charging platform that allows any product design of any size to easily integrate wireless charging. It enables the wireless charging of batteries within devices through the transmission of radio frequencies over a broad band of frequency waves, and converts them into DC energy.
This creates an intuitive charging experience, which means devices can be charged wherever they are placed, no matter how they are positioned. Humavox takes pride in creating a wireless charging technology that fits even the smallest of devices, such as hearing aids, in a natural way for the convenience of users, while also giving them a non-invasive charging experience by designing a charging station that fits their daily routine.
The company inked a number of agreements and collaborations in recent years, including Stanley Black & Decker, and Asahi Kasei Semiconductor. Lacjman told The Jerusalem Post that in 2020, the company signed a commercial licensing agreement with a Chinese technologies giant, which further helped make their technology accessible to millions of devices around the world.
The rise in adoption of wireless charging systems for portable electronics and wearable devices, such as those created by Humavox, helps fuel the significant growth of the wireless charging industry. The technology helps increase the durability of devices that extend onto industries such as automotive (with electric vehicles), Industry 4.0 (with the automation of production, packaging, and assembly systems), healthcare (to eliminate the transfer of bacteria and impurities during the charging process), aerospace, and defense.
The list of upsides to wireless charging is extensive, and the single greatest challenge that prevents its standardization in numerous areas would be the longer charging time – which is consistently improving. In the post-pandemic world, we can only hope that wireless charging will quickly become the standard in public spaces such as airports, beaches, stores, and tourist spots.
The adoption of wireless charging technology in public spaces, such as the solutions by Humavox, must be implemented quickly, as we have collectively already seen with touchless technology and its many applications. Not only would it provide convenience for one and all – it would also reduce anxiety levels.
As beautifully stated in a Wired article: “when smartphones start dying, people get weird: they head home immediately, swipe cables from coworkers’ desks, demand chargers from random strangers or places of business.”
We have already collectively “cut the cord” in terms of opting for streaming services. Now it is time to also cut the cord when it comes to charging our devices – by going wireless.


