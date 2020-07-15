The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's media needs to regain a sense of objectivity - opinion

The left wing is always “right;” the right wing primitive, abrasive and wrong.

By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK  
JULY 15, 2020 21:41
Israeli journalist Kalman Liebskind (R) attends a conference organized by "Makor Rishon" and the Israeli Democracy Institute at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, March 11, 2018 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli journalist Kalman Liebskind (R) attends a conference organized by "Makor Rishon" and the Israeli Democracy Institute at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, March 11, 2018
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The media likes to claim they are the main bulwark protecting our democracy from our governing institutions. Journalists see themselves as heroes as they “speak truth to power,” fearlessly seeking out the foibles, the irregularities and even the crimes of those whose job it is to govern.
The past few months, Kalman Liebskind, arguably the country’s outstanding investigative reporter, has been publishing a series of columns in Maariv on what appears to be an unchecked loophole whereby those possessing unlimited institutional power can, without oversight, make their own rules. He was joined later by Channel 11’s Tsach Shpitsen who also began reporting on the same issue.
As a result, the Likud and right-wing MKs sought last week in the Knesset to establish a commission of inquiry but the move was torpedoed. And how did the rest of the media respond? They mostly criticized the Likud.
Why? Because the institution involved was the Supreme Court. The justices, oddly enough, are not subject to the normal procedure imposed upon any other official here, whether elected, appointed or employed. Conflict of interest is something to be avoided and all must report conflicts of interest and the consequences are decided by the legal authorities. But no one imposes this procedure on judges. They decide for themselves what is and what a conflict of interest isn’t.
Is this proper? Certainly not. The suggested commission of inquiry was to deal with precisely this lacuna. Someone who protects democracy but defends the justices has some explaining to do. Nevertheless, most assuredly because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is perceived as an enemy of the court, the justices’ shenanigans and improper behavior are to be overlooked.
How many times has any one of us found ourselves disagreeing with something said on the radio or television screen so much that we not only grimaced, not only drew our friend’s attention to it, not only began to argue with the statement but even yelled at the person who uttered the inanity we just heard? We, too, admit have done so. On Tuesday evening, June 23, dozens of people discovered that they could do precisely that but face-to-face with a media personality standing in front of them.
At “The People Are The Sovereign” rally sponsored by the Im Tirzu group, which called to “End the High Court’s Dictatorship”, Amnon Abramovich, accompanied by Amit Segal, both of Channel 12, showed up to “observe” the on goings. Abramovich was verbally assaulted. Called “traitor” and “fifth columnist,” the police felt he needed an escort to make his exit. President Reuven Rivlin felt it necessary to criticize the reaction, declaring that “no one should feel threatened due to his political position”. We note that when former MK Yehudah Glick (Likud) was physically beaten and needed hospital care, the president did not feel the need to comment on it publicly, perhaps because Arabs were the assailants.
Abramovich, as we have often detailed in our columns, has over the years been sharp-tongued and does not find it necessary to always stick to the truth. Among his darts are “Blue and White is just like the Likud, but without criminals with charge sheets,” “Likudniks are natives,” employing the words of the kaddish prayer for the dead in expectation for the fall of Netanyahu, commenting in 1999 that Netanyahu will be but a “footnote” in Israel’s history, and in 2008, we of Israel’s Media Watch complained when he said that in voting for Likud candidates Gila Gamliel, Ayoub Kara and Sagiv Assulin, one would be “putting people in the Knesset one wouldn’t even let into one’s house,” just one example of his racism.
The list of his outrageous epithets is quite long and we wonder what did he expect would happen that evening. True, the scene was discomforting. True, Ecclesiastes teaches us that “the words of the wise are listened to when made gently.” Shouting, although a staple of our media, does not convince people and is not wise and with the media’s assistance, the issue became an “item.” And just in time for Rina Matsliah.
Matsliah found herself in hot water, once again. After being warned about her referring to Likud supporters as a “blind herd” and her blaming haredim (ultra-Orthodox) for being almost the only coronavirus victims, she was suspended for expressing her personal opinion on Netanyahu. During the Meet the Press program she hosted on Channel 12 on Saturday evening, June 20, she announced, without compunction, that “Netanyahu’s supporters are being interviewed and are saying: ‘even if he rapes my daughter, I’ll still vote for him.’”
It turns out that in an April 20, 2016, article in Globes, novelist Etgar Karet related an incident in which he claimed that he was told by a taxi driver that “if Bibi would enter my house through the window at night and rape my daughter, I’d still vote for him.” True or not, that is just one person. A journalist’s report should not be based on the hearsay of one person alone. Matsliah is not an ethical journalist, but the fact that she could bandy such mudslinging as serious opinion for discussion was indicative that anything about Netanyahu goes.
Interestingly, it was only in the previous week that former MK Zehava Gal-On of Meretz was in the KAN studio being interviewed by Erel Segal and Liebskind, who identify as rightists. Liebskind compared Israel and its relationship with the Arab Palestinians as one of Israel being raped. Gal-On took umbrage, voices were raised and she eventually ended the conversation and stormed out. She told Liebskind that such sexist imagery was off limits. Perhaps Matsliah missed that exchange? Or, did she find it amusing enough to use herself?
The 2016 Pulitzer Prize winner journalist Wesley Lowery, who we already have quoted in a previous column, asserts that there is a need “to fundamentally reset the norms of our field… We need to rebuild our industry as one that operates from a place of moral clarity.” The problem arises, however, when that “clarity” is solely set by the journalists and it is their personal opinions that are becoming the news. In this sense, there is a parallelism between the journalists and the Supreme Court justices.
In Richard M. Perloff’s new study, The Dynamics of News: Journalism in the 21st-Century Media Milieu, he views journalism as in an ideological alignment between the social systems and institutions of news and government rather than a sociological one. For him that means that news authority is a form of hegemony and, he asserts, “news is a systematic handmaiden of the status quo, propping up the forces-that-be in subtle, not always coercive, ways”. Since “society needs news, an institution that is indispensable for democracy”, Perloff highlights how news is shaped by indoctrination that is known and unknown to journalists.
Here in Israel, that theory works only one-way: from the leftist media against the political and popular right wing of society. The left wing is always “right;” the right wing primitive, abrasive and wrong. By some miracle though this dictation has not convinced Israel’s majority.

The authors are members of Israel’s Media Watch.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud media Israeli media
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To the Jerusalem protestors: Demonstrate, don't riot By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
3 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
4 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
5 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by