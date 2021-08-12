The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

The government, spearheaded by the corona cabinet, is continuing to ramp up nationwide restrictions to stem the rising rates, in an attempt to avoid a shutdown of the country ahead of the holidays.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
AUGUST 12, 2021 19:19
Israelis take the light rail in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israelis take the light rail in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israelis are great at cutting corners. Making Kombinot to get around restrictions and circumvent obstacles, passing on the right, doctoring figures on taxes – whatever it takes to get their way and avoid being freiers.
Unfortunately, every time we try to cut corners regarding the pandemic, it turns around and bites us in the backside.
On Wednesday, the number of serious cases of virus infection surpassed 400, a high in this fourth wave that the country has seen since March 2020. The number of infected was above 5,700 for the third day running.
The government, spearheaded by the corona cabinet, is continuing to ramp up nationwide restrictions to stem the rising rates, in an attempt to avoid a shutdown of the country ahead of the holidays next month.
In the latest set of restrictions, unvaccinated people – from age three up - will be required as of August 18 to present a negative COVID test before entering swimming pools, gyms, academic institutions, sports and culture events, conferences, museums, libraries, restaurants and hotels.
The tests for children up to 11 will be paid for by the state, whereas anyone 12 or older will be required to fund the screenings on their own.
Further restrictions were also approved regarding the number of people at gatherings in closed and open spaces, all in a desperate attempt to derive a formula that will level off the pandemic without forcing the economy to shut down, as was done in the three previous  waves of the virus.
Between the draconian measure of closing Ben-Gurion Airport and the economic devastation caused to businesses, both small and large, the previous attempts have revealed a ‘throw everything at the wall and see what sticks’ mentality that is untenable as we go forward.
The frustration and uncertainty how to combat this current wave of the aggressive virus – in which the number of serious cases is drastically lower than the previous waves due to the high levels of vaccinated citizens – was reflected in Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked’s unfortunate statement earlier this week 
“We have to know how to accept severe cases and also to accept deaths, because this is a pandemic and in a pandemic people die,” she said during an interview on Channel 13 news. “It’s happening all over the world right now.”
Coming off as callous, Shaked was forced to retract and clarify her comments. But the essence of what she was saying should be considered. There needs to be a balance between fighting COVID with all available measures and keeping the country going.
Ultimately, it’s not going to be up to the government to create that balance, it’s going to be up to us. It’s time to stop cutting corners and running the ‘Kombinot’ for which we are infamous.
Every person needs to take responsibility. If you’re one of the million or so Israeli adults who has yet to get vaccinated and you’re medically eligible, then go get vaccinated. Now.
If you’re in an office or an elevator or a supermarket or a store, put on a mask. Stop bellyaching that it’s uncomfortable, or that you’re so depressed about returning to the dark, old days of the pandemic that you thought were behind us.
Taking these simple measures, if done collectively, will even off the rising tide of infection and even reverse it. And we won’t have to go to a shutdown, close up businesses again and shutter the airport.
Israelis are so fed up with the concept of a lockdown, it’s unlikely they’ll even heed the call if another one is made – a prime example of our penchant for cutting corners and not following the rules.
Nobody wants to spend the holidays without their extended families, without their grandchildren or grandparents.  And nobody wants to see another lockdown, which appears more likely with every passing day.
There used to be a popular and effective ad campaign in the US in which Smokey the Bear solemnly declared: “Only you can prevent forest fires.”
Unfortunately, we don’t have anyone in Israel we can fully trust like Smokey, but his plea can still be heeded. Only our actions can prevent corona. 


Tags coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Green Passport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by