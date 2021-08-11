Israel hits 400 serious COVID cases ahead of corona cabinet meeting

Israel hit 400 serious patients on Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry reported - an increase of 10 from the day before.

The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Wednesday evening to discuss new measures to stop the Delta variant spread.

There were 694 people being treated for the virus in Israel’s hospitals. Some 64% of those patients defined as critical were fully vaccinated, compared to 32% who were not. Another 2% were in the process of being vaccinated and 2% were recovered.

There were another 5,755 people diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the ministry, down from more than 6,000 the day before. Some 4.59% of people screened tested positive, also representing a slight decrease from 4.84%, where it stood on Tuesday.

"Without significant measures to slow the rate of infection," a report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center said Wednesday, "there is expected to be a dangerous burden on the hospitals." The death toll stands at 6,580. Since the beginning of August, 102 coronavirus patients have died - almost twice as many as in July and more than 10 times as many as in June.

This is with the third shot vaccination campaign in full swing. More than 600,000 people over the age of 60 have received a third dose and health officials are discussing allowing those slightly younger to get a third shot as well.

One source told The Jerusalem Post that such a decision could even be made in the coming days.

The coronavirus cabinet will vote on how best to stop the spread of the virus. At the forefront of the discussion is expected to be a plan to expand the Green Pass program and have it apply immediately to all sectors of the economy and for children as young as three.

If the decision is passed, the state is likely to fund tests for children under the age of 12, who are not eligible for vaccination. The rapid testing system will also likely be expanded.

The goal is to protect the hospital system from collapse and to ensure proper care of all patients who need treatment.

During the third wave, the hospitals peaked at serving around 1,200 serious patients. After a discussion with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett earlier this week, it was decided to further increase the capacity of the health system through home hospitalization through the health funds and additional doctors and nurses.

The new program should increase the capacity of the health system to accommodate up to 2,400 serious patients. In addition, 100 doctors, 500 nurses and 200 paramedical staff are expected to be hired.

Also on the table is discussion about further limited gatherings to only 50 people in closed spaces and 100 in open spaces.