The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

Jews are the only minority asked to prove, repeatedly, that they are indeed a minority.

By EMILY SCHRADER  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 20:01
THE INABILITY to empathize and understand the struggles of others almost always comes from those with less societal obstacles to success. Pictured: Ethiopians demonstrate last year in Jerusalem against police violence and discrimination following the death of Solomon Tekah. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THE INABILITY to empathize and understand the struggles of others almost always comes from those with less societal obstacles to success. Pictured: Ethiopians demonstrate last year in Jerusalem against police violence and discrimination following the death of Solomon Tekah.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
As identity politics continues to dominate discussions both inside and outside the Jewish world, it must be said that acknowledging additional challenges some groups of Jews face –  notably women, Mizrahim, blacks and LGBTQ – doesn’t require us to be divided or pitted against one another.
To put it more bluntly, Jewish unity in the fight against antisemitism doesn’t necessitate sticking our heads in the sand about privilege within our own communities. Refusing to recognize inequalities, whether historical or present-day, will only enable oppressive trends to continue. We cannot grow and improve as a community, as a country, by sweeping shortcomings under the rug.
Today’s Jewish community has an extremely diverse and rich history. Together, we have faced persecution on nearly every corner of the earth, at the hands of all the major world religions, and under the rule of Europeans, Arabs and beyond. We have a shared collective trauma as the Jewish people, but we also have different experiences. That is not to say one is better than the other, but these differences should be recognized.
Today, we again face an onslaught of antisemitism of various forms, ranging from the online sphere to terrorism to the far Left to the far Right. Yet in response to some of this antisemitism, too many activists are whitewashing our unique stories in the name of “fighting antisemitism” together. We aren’t stronger when we erase the trauma or challenges of Jews of color, Jewish women, or LGBTQ Jews. We are stronger when we acknowledge them and fight for genuine equality.
To pretend as though the minorities within a minority (Jews) have the same opportunities and experiences in society is disingenuous and hypocritical when at the same time we demand that the world recognize how antisemitism impacts the experiences Jews have in society.
Of course, it’s a fact that a British Jew faces challenges and concerns that a British Christian does not even have to think about. But it’s also a fact that a Jewish Ashkenazi man in Israel who comes from a family with two working professional parents has an inherent upper hand over a Jewish Mizrahi woman in Israel who was raised by a single mother. That is not to say that the Jewish Mizrahi woman cannot be immensely successful – more so even than the Ashkenazi man – but acknowledging the systematic disadvantage that one faces and the other does not makes a difference. It allows us to be honest about where we are as a society, as a people and as a nation.
When we tell Jews to stop talking about the inequalities they face as black Jews, as Jewish women, as LGBTQ Jews, as Mizrahim – when we say, “Why can’t we just be united? We’re all Jews” – it is really no different from others responding to antisemitism by saying “Why can’t we stop talking about our differences? We’re all Americans!” It is an excuse not to face a painful reality – that we still have a lot of work to do as a society.
The inability to empathize and understand the struggles of others almost always comes from those with less societal obstacles to success, which is all the more reason for us to continue the discussions and educate one another about the challenges various Jewish groups face and have faced.
As a historically oppressed minority (Jews) which contains many additional minorities, it is understandable why so many Jews feel the need to promote unity, but it cannot come at the expense of erasing the experiences of other Jewish minorities.
IN RECENT years, left-wing anti-Israel activists and antisemites have intentionally excluded Jews from intersectional discussions on shared struggles as minority groups by incorrectly labeling Jews as “white” – the latest catchall term which essentially refers to maximum “privilege” in society: skin color, education, health, money and more.
This move is, in and of itself, antisemitic, as it attempts to portray Jews as a part of a group that has actually oppressed them. Ironically, Jews are the only minority that is consistently pushed out of these intersectional discussions, and the only minority that is forced to prove, time and time again, that it is in fact a minority – even while facing bigotry from intersectional thought leaders as part of the identity politics game, which is fraught with inconsistencies and intellectual dishonesty to begin with.
In response, many Jews are quick to point out that Jews are not in fact white at all by today’s politically correct definition, even if they are “white-passing.” After all, Jews have been persecuted for centuries – Ashkenazim and Sephardim alike – for not being white enough. When being “white” was desirable in society, Jews were not white. Now that being “white” is undesirable, as it represents “privilege,” Jews are suddenly “white” despite Middle Eastern roots.
In the fight against such blatant ignorance, all of us are together.
However, unlike what occurs with Jews in the global discussion of identity politics, recognizing internal biases in the Jewish community isn’t about suppressing voices that are born with more privilege. It’s about acknowledging levels of privilege in our own society in order to improve and be aware of the trends that occur.
We can fight antisemitism as one people while also recognizing that there has been historical oppression of certain groups of Jews, sometimes even at the hands of other Jews, and that it impacts the opportunities these groups have today. When we respect each other’s history, we are better able to stand united as Israelis, as Jews, in the face of antisemitism. But when we silence each other and cover up incidents of misogyny, homophobia or racism, we are weakening our community from within.
The writer is the CEO of Social Lite Creative LLC and a research fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute.


Tags racism hate crime jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by