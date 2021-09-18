The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Religion is not a political tool - editorial

It is time to stop the politicization of our religion. 

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 20:19
THE CHIEF Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem. (photo credit: FLASH90)
THE CHIEF Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
In the latest example of how the Chief Rabbinate has lost touch with reality, on Wednesday – Yom Kippur eve – Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar issued a ruling halting a long-standing custom of women to immerse in a mikveh ritual bath the day before the fast.
Amar made the announcement in a letter he sent to Rabbi David Banino, head of the Jerusalem religious council’s mikveh department, telling him that mikveh directors and attendants should not allow women to immerse in the mikvaot they operate unless it is for Jewish family purity.
What the decision effectively did was exclude married women, singles, divorcées and widows who wished to immerse in a mikveh for spiritual purposes ahead of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
The motivation behind Amar’s ruling was what he described as “awful promiscuity.” He explained that in current times “we have arrived at a situation so awful that things which we were embarrassed to think about in private and in inner sanctums have become a symbol of freedom and progress.”
Besides being illegal for discriminating against women, Amar’s ruling is an insult to women who wish to immerse in a mikveh as part of their spiritual growth with no connection to their menstrual cycle.
“It is unfortunate that on the eve of Yom Kippur, a time when Jews unite in reflection and humility, the Jerusalem religious council is choosing to divide Jews,” said the director of the religious services advisory organization Itim Rabbi Seth Farber.
While unfortunate, Amar’s ruling is not surprising. There is a trend within the ultra-Orthodox-run Chief Rabbinate to dismiss any act of religion that does not meet its strict standards. This applies to kashrut laws, the participation of women in religious leadership roles and the way progressive Jews – mostly from the Reform and Conservative movements – are continually disregarded at the Western Wall.
Amar is the same rabbi who has repeatedly brought his followers to the egalitarian prayer plaza at the Kotel to pray and to prevent progressive Jews from being able to use the site.
Amar was also the rabbi who in 2017 said that Reform Jews “deny more than Holocaust deniers.”
“Today there was a hearing on the Kotel on the petition of the cursed evil people who do every iniquity in the world against the Torah – they even marry Jews and non-Jews,” Amar said at the time.
That is why it was so disturbing to see Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana meet with Amar on Friday together with Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau. The reason he met Amar – a former chief rabbi – and not with Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef is because Yosef is reportedly boycotting the minister from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina Party due to his kashrut reform and other future plans for the rabbinate.
Kahana can meet with whomever he likes. One photo from the meeting though was particularly disturbing. It showed Kahana kissing Amar’s hand. Had Kahana not read what Amar said about fellow Jews just a few years ago? Did he not know about the rabbi’s controversial decision to block women from immersing in mikvaot under the excuse that doing so was promiscuous?
It is time for the government to break the hold these rabbis and their ultra-Orthodox patrons have over religious life in Israel. The coalition led by Bennett together with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, is the perfect government to do so. They do not have haredi partners and while both men are holding onto the hope that the haredi parties of Shas and United Torah Judaism will one day enter their government, they should not let that hope hold them and Israel hostage.
Today, on the eve of Sukkot, is the perfect time for the government to start enacting these changes. Sukkot is a holiday that shows the beauty of Judaism; it represents our understanding of how homes are temporary, our concern for the environment and commemorates how God sheltered the Israelites when they left Egypt.
Now is the time to show Israelis that Judaism is not a political tool in the hands of people whose only interest is to shut out those with whom they don’t agree. It is time to stop the politicization of our religion.


Tags Judaism Yom Kippur chief rabbinate of israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Religion is not a political tool - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted to Israel - report

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by