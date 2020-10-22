The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Kanievsky's actions close to organized civil disobedience campaign

Kanievsky’s current stand is extremely dangerous. It provides every sector of our fragmented society with an example of a civil disobedience campaign aimed at bending the rule of law.

By YEDIDIA Z. STERN  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 23:11
A FATHER walks his children home from school in Jerusalem on Sunday. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
A FATHER walks his children home from school in Jerusalem on Sunday.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Something big and very disturbing in the history of Israeli democracy took place this week. The directive issued by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leader of the non-hassidic (Lithuanian) ultra-Orthodox community to flout the law and open up elementary schools for boys (Talmudei Torah), is the first time in Israeli history that we are seeing something that approaches a call for mass civil disobedience. That is, an outright call for nonviolent action in defiance of the law, motivated by values and a moral conscience issued by a key public figure, and aimed at generating change in the law or in government policy through the use of undemocratic means.
This is a new chapter in our history, since even though we are a tribal and splintered society, we have never experienced organized civil disobedience of this sort. At the time of the Gaza disengagement, the leaders of the “Orange” camp were careful not to call on their followers to rip apart the shared social fabric, even though many among them were torn in two, as they watched their life’s project collapse. We’ve seen Israeli Arabs turning out for stormy demonstrations. But even on Land Day – when blood was shed – their leaders did not call for civil disobedience. We’ve seen rowdy and unruly demonstrations, protests and strikes, but these were not led by a major public figure instructing his followers to break the law, with the aim of bending the Knesset to his will.
This time, things are different. The “leading sage of our generation” who issued the order for mass lawbreaking is not the leader of some fringe group. He wields substantial authority, exceeding that of the elected government, for close to half a million Israelis. Even those like me who respect the ultra-Orthodox minority’s right to “freedom of religion” and “freedom of culture” are duty bound to sound the alarm about the profound implications of the rabbi’s radical step for the future of Israeli democracy.
It is important to emphasize that the ultra-Orthodox are not interested in rebelling against the state, nor are they indifferent to the welfare of the general public. We must not forget the civic responsibility they take upon themselves through the charitable and emergency medical organizations that we all rely on.
Nevertheless, Kanievsky’s current stand is extremely dangerous. It provides every sector of our fragmented society with an example of a civil disobedience campaign aimed at bending the rule of law. It does away with what until now has been a mental block denying the possibility of a frightening escalation of the Israeli Kulturkampf. It undermines our very ability to continue to disagree while accepting the rules of the game, at the core of which is the rule of law. The rabbi may emerge victorious in this battle; but he and his followers, as well as Israeli society as a whole, are liable to lose the war.
How should a Jewish and democratic state, with the will to live and with respect for minorities, respond to this challenge? There is no point in imposing sanctions on the rabbi and his followers. Doing so would merely turn them into martyrs and escalate the struggle. Nor would levying repeated fines against rank-and-file members of the ultra-Orthodox community be fair, given the quandary in which they find themselves as individuals. Dispatching riot squads against schoolchildren would only weaken the rule of law. But we should – and I believe we must – take unfaltering and significant action against this organized civil disobedience. In addition to a public information campaign tailored to and targeted at the ultra-Orthodox; the enlistment of municipal ultra-Orthodox leadership in the efforts to control the pandemic, using methods suited to the specific conditions in their localities, a stinging economic whip should be wielded at once against institutions and organizations identified with and complying with the organized civil disobedience campaign, and all government support for them should be suspended for a protracted period. This whip should also be wielded – on the basis of clear criteria – against ultra-Orthodox local authorities supporting the lawbreakers. If you turn your back to the state, the state will turn its back on you.
Such a sanction will be feasible and effective only if we recognize that political considerations have absolutely no place when we are dealing with saving lives. And the sanctions will be justified only if they are not accompanied by rabid incitement against the ultra-Orthodox. We are brothers and sisters, even if our values sometimes clash.
The writer is a Professor of Law at Bar-Ilan University and a Senior Fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute.


Tags Ultra-Orthodox Politics Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time for the Knesset to put the House in order By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Protest movement in Israel comparable to Chicago Seven By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin and how words can kill By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by