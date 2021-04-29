The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Lag Ba'omer: Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai put out fires - opinion

Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai was not a “commissioner” and certainly not a firefighter, but the fact that already on the day he leaves the cave we find him putting out fires tells us a lot.

By MENACHEM GERLITZKY  
APRIL 29, 2021 17:31
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dance around a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel May 13, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dance around a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel May 13, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 The truth is I was a little ashamed, not only did I not know who held the position of Commissioner of Fire and Rescue Services, I was not even aware that such a position existed at all. So you can imagine how surprised I was this week to find out that not only is there such a role and that someone actually holds it, but that by virtue of his authority, he also issued an order to prohibit the lighting of Lag Ba’omer fires this year “Due to extreme weather conditions that increase the likelihood of the formation and spread of fires throughout the country.”
With all the disappointment involved, safety is first. And I, too, will give up lighting the fire this year and will celebrate Lag Ba’omer by participating in Chabad’s children’s parades, which I highly recommend. I checked and found that the Commissioner of Fire is by no means the first to put out fires on Lag Ba’omer. There was already someone who preceded him, none other than the hero of the holiday, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai himself!
This is what the Talmud tells us:
“After Rabbi Shimon and Eleazar his son had sat in the cave for a dozen years, they came out of the cave and saw people plowing and sowing. Rabbi Shimon said: ‘These people reject a life of Torah study and engage in the life of worldly things?!’
Every place they put their eyes immediately was burned. “A voice from heaven said to them: ‘Have you come out to destroy my world? Go back to your cave.’ They went back and sat in the cave for another twelve months... At the end of the twelve months, a heavenly voice came out and said: ‘Get out of your cave.’ So they got out of the cave. Then, everyplace that Rabbi Eleazer put his eyes was burnt until Rabbi Shimon came to fix and heal it.”
Since according to tradition Lag Ba’omer is not only the date of the death of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai but also the day he came out of the cave on Lag Ba’omer itself, Rabbi Shimon put out the same fires that Eleazar his son had lit.
Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai was not a “commissioner” and certainly not a firefighter, but the fact that already on the day he leaves the cave we find him putting out fires tells us more than anything else about him.
The way of absolute and extreme righteousness has always been the easiest way. So it is no wonder that after 13 years of solitude in a cave, with complete detachment from material life and sublime spiritual transcendence, it is difficult and nearly impossible to come to terms with the existence of a routine and mundane life. Therefore, Rabbi Eleazar’s almost obvious response is to burn them with his eyes. Here is revealed the power and greatness of Rabbi Shimon, whose great spiritual rank causes him not to exaggerate, disengage and burn, but allows him to see the wholeness created from the connection and combination of noble spiritual insights along with material and mundane life. Therefore, the first thing he does, as soon as he comes out of the cave, is to ask the people of Tiberias “Is there anything in the city that needs repairing?”
 Dear Friends, “On the place we are absolutely right about – will never grow flowers.” Extreme self-righteousness has ignited such terrible fires that even a thousand firefighters will not be able to put out. I wish that on Lag Ba’omer this year we might be inspired and embrace the way of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai – the heroic firefighter. And instead of lighting fires, we will all join the extreme firefighting efforts – Lag Sameach!
The writer is the Chabad emissary to the new northern neighborhoods, and rabbi of the Sea & Sun Synagogue in Tel Aviv.


Tags Chabad jewish fire history lag baomer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not prepared for the Palestinian elections - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin

Al-Aqsa/Temple Mount: Israeli-Palestinian conflict nerve center - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by