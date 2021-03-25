The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Matzah and the #MeToo movement: Symbols of restraint - opinion

The Talmud long ago taught us: With sexual drives, it is difficult to stay in low gear.

By STEWART WEISS  
MARCH 25, 2021 15:28
MATZAH IS a sort of spiritual stoplight. (photo credit: ULVI SAFARI/UNSPLASH)
MATZAH IS a sort of spiritual stoplight.
(photo credit: ULVI SAFARI/UNSPLASH)
While we Jews certainly have a passion for food – virtually every Jewish holiday has a culinary component – the only biblically ordained food that we are required to eat in the course of the year is matzah.
This thin, cracker-like wafer, only slightly tastier than the box it comes in, is the eternal, iconic symbol of Passover, rightfully dubbed “the Festival of Matzot.” Not once but three times at the Seder, we are required to consume matzah in fairly large amounts.
The matzah has a dual significance. It is at once a symbol of slavery – the Haggadah calls it the “poor bread” that the Israelite slaves ate in their degraded condition – and yet it is also a symbol of freedom, representing the haste in which we loyally followed God’s decree to leave Egypt and enthusiastically headed into the wilderness on our way to the Promised Land.
The most puzzling aspect of the matzah is the Divine command to stop the dough from rising, even though we actually had more than enough time to complete the baking. After all, the directive to make matzot came on the first of Nisan, a full two weeks prior to Passover. Why, then, were we specifically told to halt the preparation of matzah in “mid-bake,” when we could have completed it at our leisure?
I suggest that God was training us, on this very first holiday of our nationhood, in an important lesson of discipline: self-restraint. Virtually every commandment in our entire Torah requires this vital trait: We must pause before eating, no matter how ravenously hungry we are, to say a blessing on our food and verify that it is kosher. We must stop many of our everyday activities at sunset on Friday and go into “Shabbat mode.” Six times a year we resist the natural desire to eat, and we fast for a day.
And in issues of a sexual nature, we have a plethora of halachic “road blocks” to prevent both men and women from crossing a redline and staining our moral character, perhaps permanently. Jewish law restricts us from numerous unions, including marrying two sisters – as well as numerous other close relatives – adultery, and incest. Despite the powerful temptation to satisfy our lust, the Torah bids us to hold back and restrain our raging hormones.
WHICH BRINGS us to the latest sexual “headline horrors” that shocked the country over the last weeks. First there was the case of Yarin Sherf, alleged to have raped a 13-year old girl – twice! – when the two of them were staying in a special quarantine hotel operated by the state’s welfare system. Sherf, well known on the soft-core pornographic TikTok site, admits to have had sex with the youngster, but says it was “consensual.” In response, the girl’s mother called Sherf “a beastly man, who has no control of his urges.”
And then, of course, there is the sordid saga of Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, the founder and former head of ZAKA, who is alleged to have committed numerous acts of moral turpitude (it seems we’re being “alleged” to death lately). An equal-opportunity abuser, Meshi-Zahav is said to have had illicit sex with men, women and children over at least the last 30 years, a pattern of deviant behavior that was an open secret in certain haredi circles yet shielded from the public. Once the darling of Israeli society, Meshi-Zahav – who turned from an organizer of anti-Zionist protests to a supporter of the state, who even lit a torch at the Independence Day celebration and was due to be given the sought-after Israel Prize – has made us all blink in astonishment: Is nothing sacred? Is there no one beyond suspicion?
And while these two outrages have succeeded in catching the public’s attention, innumerable such incidents are taking place every day – in the workplace, in schools, in the army – and becoming so commonplace that they are rarely reported.
The truth is, the Talmud long ago taught us, in three succinct words, that when it comes to sexual drives, it is extremely difficult to stay in low gear. “Ayn apitropos l’arayot,” taught the rabbis; “there is no absolute, guaranteed control over sexual desires.”
MATZAH, THEN, is a kind of spiritual stoplight designed to safeguard us, and the society in which we live, from runaway instinctual behavior. There is a time when we may proceed, a time when we must exercise caution, and a time when we must come to a full stop.
The restraint we were ordered to show as we departed Egypt – a country known for its excessive depravity – began when we were told by God to stay indoors at the killing of the firstborn, rather than wreak vengeance upon those who had enslaved and oppressed us. And it continued when we held back from letting our dough rise; the matzah we took with us on our journey was a kind of flag of obedience to a higher power, one that was determined we not fall victim to our own unbridled urges.
As we continue to wave that matzah flag each year, we ought to consciously commit ourselves to the struggle to maintain the moral high ground. Sadly, it seems more important now than ever. 
The writer is director of the Jewish Outreach Center of Ra’anana. jocmtv@netvision.net.il


Tags Passover matza sexual assault MeToo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Workable unity government needed to keep Israel from a fifth election

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Coronavirus: Vaccine diplomacy battle between major powers - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Elections over, time to rethink, reorganize, rebuild the Left - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by