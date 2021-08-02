The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mohammed VI offers a new chance for peace - opinion

Moroccan King Mohammed VI urged the neighboring country Algeria to work with Morocco for the development of both countries' relations.

By MOHAMMED ZAINABI  
AUGUST 2, 2021 21:05
MOROCCO’S KING Mohammed VI arrives for a lunch at the Elysee Palace. (photo credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER / REUTERS)
MOROCCO’S KING Mohammed VI arrives for a lunch at the Elysee Palace.
(photo credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER / REUTERS)
 Moroccan King Mohammed VI delivered his 22nd Throne Day speech from the Royal Palace in Fez on July 31. He urged the neighboring country Algeria to work with Morocco for the development of both countries' relations. With this historical appeal, the sovereign offers a new opportunity for coexistence in the Maghreb region, which benefits the peace efforts in the Middle East and the rest of Africa.
After recalling how Morocco was able to ensure its resilience to the pandemic crisis, King Mohammed VI dedicated a large part of his speech to Algeria. The monarch launched a historical appeal to the highest officials of this country to open a new page in the history of relations between Morocco and Algeria.
As the king explained in his speech, Morocco seeks to promote peace and stability in the African and Euro-Mediterranean regions, and especially in the neighboring Maghreb. In keeping with that policy, he reiterated his sincere call to the highest officials in Algeria to work together, without conditions, for the development of bilateral relations based on trust, dialogue, and good neighborliness. 
The borders between the two neighboring countries have been closed since 1994 due to tensions around the Moroccan Sahara. But in his speech, the sovereign made it clear that the closing of borders is incompatible with a natural right and an intrinsic legal principle enshrined in international covenants, including the Marrakech Treaty. This founding text of the Arab Maghreb Union was signed in 1989 between the five Maghreb countries (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Mauritania). That treaty stipulates that there shall be free movement of persons, goods, services, and capital between the states of the union.
The Moroccan king recalled that neither the current Algerian president, nor even his predecessor, nor himself, are responsible for the decision made to close the border. However, he specified that they are politically and morally responsible for its continuation. 
By clearly calling for the reopening of borders, Mohammed VI said that he does not wish to blame or lecture anyone; the king said that he believes that the security and stability of Algeria and the tranquility of its people are inseparable from the security and stability of Morocco, and vice versa.
Mohammed VI recalled also that Morocco and Algeria are more than just two neighboring countries: They are twins, complementing one another. “For this reason, I call upon His Excellency the Algerian President for us to work together, as soon as he sees fit, to promote the fraternal relations built by our peoples through years of common struggle,” he proclaimed. 
With this appeal, King Mohammed VI opens a royal path to constructive and peaceful Moroccan-Algerian relations. If his appeal is well received in Algeria, it is the whole of the Maghreb that will benefit from the new phase of development desired by the Moroccan king and largely by the Middle East and the rest of Africa.


Tags algeria morocco Middle East
