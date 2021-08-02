Mohammed VI offers a new chance for peace - opinion

After recalling how Morocco was able to ensure its resilience to the pandemic crisis, King Mohammed VI dedicated a large part of his speech to Algeria. The monarch launched a historical appeal to the highest officials of this country to open a new page in the history of relations between Morocco and Algeria.

As the king explained in his speech, Morocco seeks to promote peace and stability in the African and Euro-Mediterranean regions, and especially in the neighboring Maghreb. In keeping with that policy, he reiterated his sincere call to the highest officials in Algeria to work together, without conditions, for the development of bilateral relations based on trust, dialogue, and good neighborliness.

The borders between the two neighboring countries have been closed since 1994 due to tensions around the Moroccan Sahara. But in his speech, the sovereign made it clear that the closing of borders is incompatible with a natural right and an intrinsic legal principle enshrined in international covenants, including the Marrakech Treaty. This founding text of the Arab Maghreb Union was signed in 1989 between the five Maghreb countries (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Mauritania). That treaty stipulates that there shall be free movement of persons, goods, services, and capital between the states of the union.

The Moroccan king recalled that neither the current Algerian president, nor even his predecessor, nor himself, are responsible for the decision made to close the border. However, he specified that they are politically and morally responsible for its continuation.

By clearly calling for the reopening of borders, Mohammed VI said that he does not wish to blame or lecture anyone; the king said that he believes that the security and stability of Algeria and the tranquility of its people are inseparable from the security and stability of Morocco, and vice versa.

Mohammed VI recalled also that Morocco and Algeria are more than just two neighboring countries: They are twins, complementing one another. “For this reason, I call upon His Excellency the Algerian President for us to work together, as soon as he sees fit, to promote the fraternal relations built by our peoples through years of common struggle,” he proclaimed.

With this appeal, King Mohammed VI opens a royal path to constructive and peaceful Moroccan-Algerian relations. If his appeal is well received in Algeria, it is the whole of the Maghreb that will benefit from the new phase of development desired by the Moroccan king and largely by the Middle East and the rest of Africa.

