The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

My son, Mohammed El Halabi, is innocent of funding Hamas - opinion

My son has been in jail for nearly five years and has suffered through a record 155 court appearances without any credible proof being presented.

By KHALIL EL HALABI  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 21:22
DEMONSTRATORS IN Gaza City protest in 2016 in solidarity with Mohammad El Halabi, who was accused of funneling millions of dollars of aid money to Hamas. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
DEMONSTRATORS IN Gaza City protest in 2016 in solidarity with Mohammad El Halabi, who was accused of funneling millions of dollars of aid money to Hamas.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
 My dear son Mohammad El Halabi, who has been languishing in Ramon Prison since 2016, is innocent.
A parent knows the soul of the child. It is what parents give our lives to: to nourish and nurture our children’s bodies and souls. I know my son. He was innocent before the arrest and is still innocent.
How do I know? Why am I so certain? I know this with certainty because innocence is integral to integrity and truth, and my son is a good man, a man of integrity and truth. But he is accused of having diverted millions of dollars of humanitarian aid to Hamas. Yet no proof has been given.
While I do not need proof of Mohammed’s innocence, all the international agencies connected to his case have investigated the financial transactions and have come to the same conclusion. Investigations were conducted by the Australian government and by World Vision. Auditors from top accounting firms checked every detail and determined that not one cent of aid money was channeled to Hamas.
Mohammad was offered a plea bargain of three years’ imprisonment and, of course, he refused. Why?
Why would he not grab the chance to accept, knowing that after three years he would be once again in the arms of his agonized mother, in the arms of his beloved wife, and be able to hold in his arms the treasures of his heart: his five children?
Why?
Because he is an innocent man. Because as a man of integrity he would have to admit to the lie that said he was guilty. How then could he face his family as a liar? What great lesson of life would he be teaching his young children? That a lie has more power than the truth? That honor is a bargaining chip?
As my Jewish brothers and sisters are aware, the Talmud states, “The Holy One, blessed be He, hates a person who says one thing with his mouth and another in his heart”
And in my holy faith, we are warned, “Avoid falsehood, for it may appear to be a way of salvation, whereas in reality it leads to destruction.”
Better for Mohammad to suffer the torture and degradation of prison than to walk free suffering the degradation of his soul. I know that Jews understand the dilemma my son faced. His perseverance as well as all other facts show that he is innocent.
Surely, we Palestinians and Israelis share a common humanity that is held together by the principles of truth, compassion, justice and love. My son Mohammad lives by those principles in his personal and family life, and in his dedicated work for the most vulnerable, as the director of World Vision in the West Bank and Gaza. He should be freed on his terms, the truth of his innocence. The only thing holding back his release is the arrogance of those who made the false and unproven claim against him. They are ashamed to admit their mistake, ensure his immediate release and apologize to him and his family.
My son has been in jail for nearly five years and has suffered through a record 155 court appearances without any credible proof being presented. The Prophet Amos pleaded for justice, saying, “Let justice roll down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream.” 
Mohammad El Halabi is an innocent man.
The writer is a retired chief of the field education program at UNRWA and a resident of Gaza.


Tags Gaza Hamas terror funding humanitarian aid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by