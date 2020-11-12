The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu, crack down on Arab, haredi coronavirus violations

The whole country does not need to be under a nighttime curfew, as most Israelis adhere to the restrictions and regulations about holding large gatherings, wearing masks and personal responsibility.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 21:56
Border Police go about coronavirus inspections in Mea Shearim, a haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Border Police go about coronavirus inspections in Mea Shearim, a haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The signs are beginning to look worrisome once again.
Some two weeks after emerging from a second lockdown that was intended to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued Israel – and the rest of the world – for much of this year, numbers are headed the wrong way and murmurs of a possible third closure are in the air.
A report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center showed a slowing in the improvement of infection rates as a result of the relaxation of Health Ministry regulations earlier this month. The data also showed an increase in the reproduction (R) number across the country, compared to previous weeks. If the current trend continues, the center warned, a renewed increase in infection rates should be expected soon.
Outgoing coronavirus commissioner, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said this week that the reproduction rate was over 0.9. The Health Ministry said that the economy could not continue to open up if the rate surpassed 0.8.
In the meantime, the government is discussing ways to further open up the economy, including the next stage of the planned exit strategy – the opening of malls, on Sunday.
That move, endorsed and pushed by Finance Minister Israel Katz, has been consistently opposed by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who has insisted that until the necessary reproduction rates are attained, nothing new should be opened.
One compromise, first suggested by Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay and supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is to open commerce wider, but impose a night curfew on the country from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
That would prevent late night gatherings of mostly young people in high-risk situations for infection, according to Shay.
That proposal is just one of many the government is considering as it grapples with the thorny problem of opening up the country without a spike in the infection rate. Some make sense, but some don’t. But amid all the discussions and meetings about what to do to prevent a third lockdown, the country’s decision-makers are walking on eggshells.
The whole country does not need to be under a nighttime curfew, as most Israelis adhere to the restrictions and regulations about holding large gatherings, wearing masks and personal responsibility to stem the virus’s spread.
Two sectors of the population who don’t fall into that category – the country’s ultra-Orthodox and Arab citizens – are the ones who need to be targeted.
All statistics point to those sectors as being responsible for the bulk of infractions and new infections. According to the head of the haredi division in the Health Ministry, Roni Numa, of 710 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday, 11% were haredi. At a press briefing, he said that the declining trend in the number of cases in the ultra-Orthodox sector had stopped in some localities and in some instances, it had increased.
Meanwhile, the infection rate in the Arab sector remains high. On Wednesday, the Ministerial Committee for Declaring Restricted Zones, extended the closures on the Golan Heights communities of Majdal Shams, Mas’ade and Bukata for five more days.
Of course, not everyone in the haredi and Arab communities are flouting the coronavirus restrictions, but both sectors have become notorious for continuing to hold large weddings and public events with participants far beyond the allowed number, despite the increase in fines and beefed up police monitoring.
Why should the rest of the country, most of which keeps to the regulations, be part of a collective punishment due to the deeds of specific sectors of society? Why does it make sense to punish an entire country because there are some sectors that refuse to abide by the rules?
Efforts should be made to focus on those areas of the country where a major infection issue remains. At the same time, the rest of the country should be allowed to slowly continue to open up amid stringent supervision and oversight.
That – and not a nighttime curfew – is the most efficient path to take to prevent a third lockdown from becoming inevitable.


Tags haredim arabs Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, crack down on Arab, haredi coronavirus violations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by