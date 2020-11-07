The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion

While Iran’s attempts to undermine Israel’s government are of extreme concern, the way Netanyahu and Likud responded was more than just disingenuous.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
NOVEMBER 7, 2020 18:24
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside Tzur Hadassah, October 17, 2020. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside Tzur Hadassah, October 17, 2020.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
On Friday, Facebook dropped a political bombshell.
In a statement released to the press, the social media giant said that it had removed 12 Facebook accounts, two pages and 307 Instagram accounts over foreign interference originating in Iran and used to target the government in Iraq and to fuel the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.
The users had created fake personas who claimed to be in Israel and Iraq, according to Facebook, and would post comedic images and additional content in both Hebrew and Arabic, referring to anti-government activity in both countries.
Naturally, Netanyahu seized on the news. "Iran, which is working to destroy Israel in an attempt to acquire nuclear weapons and arm the enemies around us, is investing in efforts to overthrow Prime Minister Netanyahu because it knows that Netanyahu has been standing as a wall against these efforts," the prime minister’s Likud Party said in a statement following the announcement.
“Even if the Left's protests switch their black flags to pink flags, they will not be able to blur the fact that they are supported by one of the darkest regimes in the world and they have a mutual goal: to take down Prime Minister Netanyahu," the statement concluded. "We will not let Iran win."
While Iran’s attempts to undermine Israel’s government are of extreme concern, the way the prime minister and his party responded was more than just disingenuous. It was slander.
Does anyone really believe that the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who have taken to the streets in recent months to protest against the prime minister over his alleged corruption - his trial resumes in a few weeks - and against the way he has managed the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus are Iranian agents?
Are the people who stand on bridges every Saturday evening across the country working for the ayatollahs of Tehran? Are they really supported, as the Likud claimed, by the dark extreme regime in Iran?
Of course not. To say so would be to insult the hundreds of thousands of law-abiding citizens who are legitimately upset at the fact that a politician indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust continues to run their government.
They are legitimately upset that they have lost work and have had to close down businesses. Around 1 million Israelis remain out of work. This is not because of Iran but because of the virus and the economic policies this government has adopted.
Iran is not responsible for Netanyahu’s decision not to pass a state budget - this is due to political considerations - which almost every economic expert has said is harmful and damaging for the country.
The Black Flag movement, one of the groups that organizes the weekly protests against Netanyahu, responded harshly to the Likud’s claims that it was backed by Iran.
“After the Likud claimed that we were aliens and anarchists, now Netanyahu claims that we are Iran's emissaries," the movement said. "There has never been in the State of Israel a prime minister who hated and incited so much against the citizens of the state."
While harsh, the movement might not be wrong. Netanyahu in recent years, has not hesitated to incite, divide and insult different sectors of society. He has ignited ethnic and racist battles, has lied to achieve political goals and he has worked to undermine the integrity of our voting system with his claims against the legitimacy of the Arab vote in Israel.
Netanyahu would do himself a favor to carefully watch what seems to be happening right now in the United States. While close, the presidential election looks like a repudiation of Donald Trump and his own divisive tactics that aimed to polarize and split the American people.
A lack of humility, of decency and of sincerity seem to have led to Trump’s looming loss. Dismissing the legitimacy of civil protests does not help Israel. Dismissing peoples’s grievances does not advance the country and claiming that regular Israelis are Iranian agents is more than just a lie. It is an insult.
Stop the slander and political games, Mr. Netanyahu. Listen to what people are upset about and work to improve their lives. That’s what they really want. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Facebook Iran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by