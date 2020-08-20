The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics

If elections are good for him, the country will go to elections. If the timing is not right, the government will continue crawling along in a fractious atmosphere. Netanyahu holds all the cards.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
AUGUST 20, 2020 22:11
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on August 13, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on August 13, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel seems like it is on a train heading to a disaster.
It will not be caused by a war with one of our perennial adversaries, even though some of them are exerting their own forms of pressure in attempts to weaken our will and make us buckle.
And it’s not from perhaps the biggest challenge that the country has ever faced – the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on our economy and fragile health system, as well as claiming nearly 800 Israeli victims.
No, this time it is coming from someone whose mandate is to protect, defend and serve the country he was elected to lead – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
After struggling through three elections within 18 months, a harrowing ordeal that led to citizens questioning the democratic foundations and governing processes of the country, Israel is now on the brink of facing an unprecedented fourth election. And it is all because of the whims of one man.
One can tell if Netanyahu is leaning toward elections when he has his mouthpieces attack his coalition partners in Blue and White and when he heads out for “impromptu” visits to his constituency. As Gil Hoffman reported in Thursday’s Jerusalem Post, he is doing both.
Netanyahu made what amounts to a campaign stop in Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda market, he ordered his coalition chairman Miki Zohar to prevent a vote on the budget deadline extension bill in the Knesset Finance Committee, and he sent Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to brief reporters against Blue and White ministers, blaming them for the current crisis.
The state budget is just the excuse. If that was really the issue, the conflict could have been solved quickly, and the government could be focusing on working toward a solution for the grave economic and health disasters that they were elected to do.
According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the GDP of Israel dropped 28.7% in the second quarter of 2020 – the first time this has happened in 40 years – and marks the country entering a deep recession.
On the health front, Israel’s morbidity rate is still worryingly high, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. The percentage of people whose results are positive for novel coronavirus out of those tested every day stands at between 10% and 11%. The death toll, the number of those seriously sick and the total number of patients hit milestones this week, surpassing 700, 400 and 95,000, respectively.
However, Likud and Blue and White continue to squabble over the budget. Since passing it in a one-year or two-year format is almost impossible before the August 24 deadline, the focus is now on legislation that would delay the deadline by 100 days. The bill passed its first three readings in the Knesset, but – surprise – it’s Netanyahu’s Likud, through mouthpiece Zohar, that is now making various demands ahead of a final vote, including extra funding for haredi (ultra-Orthodox) yeshivot, and for making the extension 250 days instead of 100.
But even if the budget crisis was resolved, another one manufactured by Netanyahu would soon take its place. It’s clear he has no interest in having partners to make vital decisions that affect the future of the country, whether they be coronavirus measures or the recent announcement of normalization with the United Arab Emirates.
He kept his senior coalition partners – Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi – in the dark about the deal, using the excuse that he was trying to prevent the news from leaking out. But the real reason is probably because he does not trust them, does not consider them on his level and has no intention of enabling the coalition agreement to run its course – a path that would see Netanyahu switch roles with Gantz late next year.
If elections are good for him, the country will go to elections. If the timing is not right, the government will continue crawling along in a fractious atmosphere. Netanyahu holds all the cards.
Netanyahu can boast of a myriad of achievements that have greatly improved Israel and the lives of its citizens – from his economic vision to his steadfastness against Iran to last week’s deal with the United Arab Emirates. He deserves praise and gratitude from Israelis for all of that.
But it’s clear his survival instinct has taken over, an instinct greatly enhanced as his criminal trial moves to its active stage. That is ultimately the number one priority for him – over the economy, the pandemic and the coalition agreement.
Israel is in far too precarious a position to go to a new election only because one man wants it.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by