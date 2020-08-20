Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics

Israel seems like it is on a train heading to a disaster.It will not be caused by a war with one of our perennial adversaries, even though some of them are exerting their own forms of pressure in attempts to weaken our will and make us buckle.Benjamin Netanyahu.After struggling through three elections within 18 months, a harrowing ordeal that led to citizens questioning the democratic foundations and governing processes of the country, Israel is now on the brink of facing an unprecedented fourth election. And it is all because of the whims of one man.One can tell if Netanyahu is leaning toward elections when he has his mouthpieces attack his coalition partners in Blue and White and when he heads out for “impromptu” visits to his constituency. As Gil Hoffman reported in Thursday’s Jerusalem Post, he is doing both.Netanyahu made what amounts to a campaign stop in Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda market, he ordered his coalition chairman Miki Zohar to prevent a vote on the budget deadline extension bill in the Knesset Finance Committee, and he sent Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to brief reporters against Blue and White ministers, blaming them for the current crisis.The state budget is just the excuse. If that was really the issue, the conflict could have been solved quickly, and the government could be focusing on working toward a solution for the grave economic and health disasters that they were elected to do.According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the GDP of Israel dropped 28.7% in the second quarter of 2020 – the first time this has happened in 40 years – and marks the country entering a deep recession.On the health front, Israel’s morbidity rate is still worryingly high, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. The percentage of people whose results are positive for novel coronavirus out of those tested every day stands at between 10% and 11%. The death toll, the number of those seriously sick and the total number of patients hit milestones this week, surpassing 700, 400 and 95,000, respectively.However, Likud and Blue and White continue to squabble over the budget. Since passing it in a one-year or two-year format is almost impossible before the August 24 deadline, the focus is now on legislation that would delay the deadline by 100 days. The bill passed its first three readings in the Knesset, but – surprise – it’s Netanyahu’s Likud, through mouthpiece Zohar, that is now making various demands ahead of a final vote, including extra funding for haredi (ultra-Orthodox) yeshivot, and for making the extension 250 days instead of 100.But even if the budget crisis was resolved, another one manufactured by Netanyahu would soon take its place. It’s clear he has no interest in having partners to make vital decisions that affect the future of the country, whether they be coronavirus measures or the recent announcement of normalization with the United Arab Emirates.He kept his senior coalition partners – Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi – in the dark about the deal, using the excuse that he was trying to prevent the news from leaking out. But the real reason is probably because he does not trust them, does not consider them on his level and has no intention of enabling the coalition agreement to run its course – a path that would see Netanyahu switch roles with Gantz late next year.If elections are good for him, the country will go to elections. If the timing is not right, the government will continue crawling along in a fractious atmosphere. Netanyahu holds all the cards.Netanyahu can boast of a myriad of achievements that have greatly improved Israel and the lives of its citizens – from his economic vision to his steadfastness against Iran to last week’s deal with the United Arab Emirates. He deserves praise and gratitude from Israelis for all of that.But it’s clear his survival instinct has taken over, an instinct greatly enhanced as his criminal trial moves to its active stage. That is ultimately the number one priority for him – over the economy, the pandemic and the coalition agreement.Israel is in far too precarious a position to go to a new election only because one man wants it.And it’s not from perhaps the biggest challenge that the country has ever faced – the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on our economy and fragile health system, as well as claiming nearly 800 Israeli victims.No, this time it is coming from someone whose mandate is to protect, defend and serve the country he was elected to lead – Prime Minister