The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu package deal: Haredi autonomy, Kahanists in gov't - opinion

You want Bibi as prime minister, you’ll get the ultra-Orthodox continuing to live as a separate state-within-a-state, and you’ll have the Jewish equivalent of the Ku Klux Klan in government.

By PAUL GROSS  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 20:40
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with the Shas party chairman, Interior Minister Arye Deri, during a meeting with heads of right-wing parties last year. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with the Shas party chairman, Interior Minister Arye Deri, during a meeting with heads of right-wing parties last year.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
 Let’s face it, Israeli politics is damn complicated. Especially for immigrants from countries where there are only two or three main parties running. You might vote for a big party in the hope that that party leader will become prime minister, but you have no way of knowing for sure who he (or she) might bring in to the coalition.
The man who has been our prime minister now for the past 12 years used to prefer broad coalitions, with parties to his Right and to his Left. In his first government after returning as prime minister in 2009, he had Labor Party leader Ehud Barak as his defense minister. Today we have a very different Netanyahu, in a very different political environment; one which at least has the benefit of providing rare clarity for Israeli voters.
In the election taking place next month every voter should know that, if they want Netanyahu to remain prime minister, there is only one coalition realistically open to him; his Likud will be joined by the two ultra-Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism and Shas, the Religious Zionist Party newly merged with the Kahanist Otzma Yehudit, and Naftali Bennett’s Yamina (if Bennett agrees – he has remained ambivalent on whether he would join Netanyahu).
Staying in power is almost a matter of life and death for Netanyahu. As long as he is prime minister, he can use his bully pulpit to continue his campaign of delegitimizing law enforcement and the judiciary, pouring scorn on the “conspiracy” behind his indictment and the corruption charges against him. With this right-wing coalition he would finally be able to pass legislation granting himself immunity from prosecution. And if the Supreme Court vetoes such a law (as any judiciary in any respectable democracy would), he will pass the much-discussed “override law” which allow a bare majority of MKs to override the court’s veto – effectively removing the only real check and balance on the abuse of executive power in the Israeli system.
Both the ultra-Orthodox parties and the Kahanists know that Bibi needs them, because without them, he’s out of power. As an ordinary MK, he cannot continue in politics while facing criminal trial. His political career would be, at best, suspended but more likely over.
So, Netanyahu as prime minister means the continuation of the ultra-Orthodox veto over polices they don’t like, and his continued deference to their demands – even when this craven appeasement literally kills people. Who knows exactly what Itamar Ben-Gvir will demand of him, but be in no doubt, detoxifying Kahanism and deliberately bringing Jewish supremacists into mainstream politics, is a historic betrayal of Zionism and indeed of his own Likud Party. 
In the Knesset of 1984-88, when Meir Kahane held the one Knesset seat of his Kach Party – the forerunner of Otzma Yehudit – every other Knesset member would walk out when he spoke, including Likud prime minister Yitzhak Shamir. He was a pariah. Then-Likud MK Mickey Eitan referred to the Kach political platform, which called for Jewish-Arab segregation, as “like the Nuremberg Laws.” 
Yitzhak Rabin had it exactly right, speaking in the Knesset after the shooting to death of 29 Muslim worshipers in Hebron by the Kahanist Baruch Goldstein in 1994: “You are not part of the community of Israel. You are an errant weed… Judaism spits you out. You are a shame to Zionism and an embarrassment to Judaism.”
Not shameful or embarrassing enough for Bibi it would seem. Because by this point, he’s utterly shameless.
So, it’s clear to all. You want Bibi as prime minister, you’ll get the ultra-Orthodox continuing to live as a separate state-within-a-state, and you’ll have the Jewish equivalent of the Ku Klux Klan sitting around the cabinet table.
Now it may be that you’re okay with that. It may be that you are so utterly convinced (as indeed Netanyahu is) that only he can steer the ship of state through the turbulent waters of Middle East geopolitics, that you will cast your vote for Likud regardless. Judging by the polls, plenty of Israelis seem to feel this way. Okay. But please don’t say you didn’t know. 
Don’t complain about ultra-Orthodox rule-breaking and government inaction. Don’t scream antisemitism if the European Union refuses to meet with minister Ben Gvir, because the EU would simply be treating him the same way Israel treats European far-right politicians – and rightly so.
And if President Biden decides to convene some kind of forum of democracies and there is serious debate in the White House as to whether Israel still qualifies (particularly if Netanyahu has successfully legislated his own immunity and the neutering of the Supreme Court), don’t whine about the far-left takeover of the Democratic Party. The administration would be acting entirely reasonably in the circumstances.
In a democracy the voter has rights and responsibilities. The right to vote, the responsibility (not always taken, to be sure) to be as informed as possible about what a vote for party ‘X’ will mean. That’s not always simple in Israel, with its multiple parties and coalition politics. This time, a vote for Bibi means something very specific. It means the arrival of a very different Israel, and not one that any previous Israeli prime minister – of any party – would welcome.
The author writes and lectures on Israeli and global politics, and has been published in a variety of media outlets in Israel, North America and the UK.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to incentivize inoculation - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by