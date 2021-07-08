The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

It was refreshing to feel the doom and gloom of the hour lift at the sight of Herzog placing his hand on the same Bible that his father used 38 years ago to take the oath of the presidency.

By RUTHIE BLUM  
JULY 8, 2021 19:35
ISAAC HERZOG addresses the Knesset for the first time as president on Wednesday. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
ISAAC HERZOG addresses the Knesset for the first time as president on Wednesday.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
It wasn’t surprising when Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy asserted on Wednesday that Israel’s societal discord was worse than the Iranian threat. Nor was the fact that he made the claim during the swearing-in ceremony of Isaac Herzog as the country’s 11th president.
It has become par for the so-called “Center-Left” to bemoan the condition of the country in this fashion. Invoking the terrorist regime in Tehran when talking about internal strife in the Jewish state that it vows to wipe off the map has a twofold purpose.
One is to accuse the Right, led by former prime minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, of causing the political rift that’s supposedly chipping away at Israeli democracy. The other is to minimize the real and present danger posed by the Islamic Republic and its proxies – or at least to imply that Netanyahu has been exaggerating it for decades in order to keep himself in power.
During most of his seven-year tenure as president, Reuven Rivlin honed the art of expressing this view through the use of flowery language to issue heartfelt warnings about the soul of the nation.
It’s a neat trick to admonish the public, while simultaneously professing to love and serve all of its sectors, regardless of political affiliation or ethnic background. It’s the president’s job, after all, to remain above the fray that besets Knesset debates and committee meetings. And Rivlin pretended to perform with aplomb this almost impossible feat in a country filled with a “stiff-necked people,” about whom it is quipped, “Two Jews, three opinions.”
But he hasn’t always been delicate when voicing his criticism. At the opening of the Knesset’s winter session in October, for instance, he announced, “It appears to me as if we have lost the moral compass that was with us from the state’s independence until today – the compass of fundamental principles and values that we are committed to uphold.”
Though cries of “speak for yourself” would have been in order, the parliamentarians at whom his words were directed rolled their eyes. Rivlin never made a secret of his antipathy toward Netanyahu, despite the fact that both were raised on the ideology of Ze’ev Jabotinsky, the founder of the Revisionist Zionism movement.
Indeed, “Ruvi,” as he is familiarly called, treated Bibi abysmally. It was thus that Netanyahu and his supporters watched Rivlin’s term come to an end with a sigh of relief.
Yet Rivlin’s shift away from Likud and its politics was only part of the problem. More disconcerting was his tendency to wink, nod and pander to the Left, both in Israel and abroad.
Take, for one example among many, his joint commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht – the Nazi pogrom against Germany’s Jews on November 9-10, 1938 – with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. In itself, the event wouldn’t have been cause for pause.
On the contrary, if the point of the “global memorial,” held via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic, had been to emphasize and condemn antisemitism, it would have been appropriate.
Instead, however, the president of the Jewish state took part in a video that obfuscated the particularity of the “Night of Broken Glass” that he and his German-speaking counterparts were marking.
“We will stand against hatred,” said Rivlin, Steinmeier and Van der Bellen, each in turn. “We will stand against racism, against antisemitism. We will stand together in Vienna, in Jerusalem, in Berlin. Never again means never again. Let there be light.”
As I pointed out while the happening was being livestreamed from the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, it was bad enough for “hatred” and “racism” to be invoked at all in the context of the 48-hour killing spree against innocent Jews. But placing the buzzwords enlisted by progressives who accuse Jews of enjoying “white privilege” ahead of the actual culprit was a disgrace.
CONTRARY TO Rivlin, Herzog is a full-fledged Laborite who even headed the party from which he hails. Nevertheless, perhaps ironically, Netanyahu backed his appointment with gusto. Whether this is why “Bougie,” as the new president is nicknamed, has appointed former Netanyahu spokesperson Naor Ihia to serve in that capacity for him in his new role is unclear.
What has been established, though, is that the Left is miffed by the move – so much so that activists staged protests against it outside the Knesset during Herzog’s inauguration. I guess they hadn’t heard the outgoing president’s repeated calls for “civil discourse” and “unity.” Or, more likely, they understood that such urging was reserved for Netanyahu’s champions, not the masses chanting “crime minister” outside of his home every weekend and disturbing the peace.
In spite of the unpleasant incident surrounding Ihia’s appointment, Herzog was received warmly and with great fanfare by the Knesset. Even cynics like myself were touched by the festive atmosphere, one that’s rarely on display in Israel’s parliament, especially these days.
Still, I wasn’t looking forward to what I assumed would be a platitude-filled speech about the need to “heal rifts.” I certainly didn’t feel like hearing a lecture about my imperiled soul.
To my astonishment, Herzog took a different tack. Though he couldn’t avoid mentioning the “unprecedented political crisis” that sent Israelis to the ballot box four times in two years, and paying what has become obligatory lip service to the “challenge of climate change,” he delivered an uplifting message.
Rather than reprimands, he offered alternatives, asking everyone to “lower the tone.”
Never mind that requesting this of Israelis is a virtually futile endeavor in the best of times; there was something in his approach that came across as more sincere than condescending.
Of particular note was his reference to external efforts to delegitimize the Jewish state. Thankfully, he neither generalized antisemitism nor played down Iranian nukes.
Then there was his welcome tribute to Netanyahu and the others who are not part of the governing coalition.
“There is no democracy without opposition,” he said. “Political realities called me to serve in the position you are now in a number of times. This time, it has fallen on your shoulders. I am confident that you will fulfill your service to the people from the opposition in a statesmanlike, responsible and relevant manner.”
It’s been a long time since my eyes welled up from a ceremony, and even then, it was because I was witnessing my children embarking on or completing their army service. If I happened to be on the verge of tears last month when the members of the new government took their oath of office, it was out of despair.
Unlike many of my fellow disgruntled voters, however, I wasn’t eulogizing Israeli democracy or frightened for the country’s future. No, my upset was over the pointless exercise of forming a coalition that has no chance of success, simply in order to get “Bibi out of Balfour” and stave off what is in any case an inevitable fifth round of elections. Though the former mission was accomplished – outrageously, by members of the now-former prime minister’s ideological camp – the latter is still looming.
So, it was refreshing to feel the doom and gloom of the hour lift at the sight of Herzog placing his hand on the same Bible that his father used 38 years ago to take the oath of the presidency. To add schmaltz to sentimentality, the singing of “Hatikvah” that signaled the end of the proceedings opened my flood gates.
By Thursday morning, things were back to abnormal in a way that no new blood at the President’s Residence could possibly alter. The good news is that if all Herzog does at this juncture is refrain from taking sides on the ideological and political battlefield, his contribution to “unity” will far outweigh that of his predecessor.


Tags isaac herzog president israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Lebanon - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by