The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

President Joe Biden and the stock market outlook for 2021 - opinion

“Never make predictions, especially about the future.” – Casey Stengel

By AARON KATSMAN  
JANUARY 21, 2021 21:19
US President-Elect Joe Biden in this file photo from July 14 2020 (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
US President-Elect Joe Biden in this file photo from July 14 2020
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
Coming off COVID-19 how do you see the global economy performing in 2021? Will the Chinese economy continue to grow and pull the rest of the world along with it?  
Now the US elections are over and President Biden has been inaugurated, the question I am asked most these days is how will he impact the stock market?
Every year Wall Street pundits come out with their predictions for the year ahead and year after year most of them get it wrong. A few years ago I quoted a classic ‘market outlook’ prediction from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. “2017 may be the least certain in years, with higher-than-usual risks and a binary set of outcomes that have dramatically contrasting results: euphoria or fizzle, significantly higher or lower than the base case.”
That approach uses fancy terms and phrases and says nothing. Wow, binary outcomes! That means the market will either go up or go down. What a prediction!

FOOLS KNOW THE FUTURE.
In this week’s Torah portion we read about the last few of the 10 plagues and the Children of Israel’s exodus from Egyptian slavery. Regarding Moses, the leader of the young nation, we read in Deuteronomy 34:10, “Never again did there arise in Israel a prophet like Moses—whom the LORD singled out, face to face.”
While Moses was the greatest prophet to ever live and was one of a select group of people to experience this phenomenon, prophecy ended over 2400 years ago! But for some reason everyone thinks that they can accurately predict the future. As I have written in this column numerous times, my mother of blessed memory was fond of saying, “prophecy was given to fools.”
DOES IT MATTER?
About a month after the election I was speaking to a client who asked me what I thought about the election results and the markets. I said that I was worried about the outcome of the Georgia senate elections, and that if the democrats win both and control both congress and the presidency, I am nervous for what appears to me the US boarding the express train towards socialism. He said to me that “you are letting your political leanings impact your market view!”
For the better part of a month I have been thinking about that line of his, and I think he was right. I do believe that there will be higher taxes, more regulation and that the government will reward those who have acted irresponsibly by borrowing money that they can’t pay back, and cancel their outstanding debt.
Throw in the fact that in my humble opinion the technology sector is acting just like it did in the lead up to the burst bubble in March 2000. So why was my client right?
Because in the history of markets none of these issues leave a lasting impact.
As I have written numerous times, markets have a 10% drop on average once a year. Just turn the clock back 11 months. We were riding high, then Covid hit and markets lost 35% in 5 weeks. No one even remembers that just as they don’t remember the crashes in 1987, 2000 and ’08-’09 because markets have come all the way back and once again are at record high levels.
No one likes to see a big drop in their portfolio but if they want to invest in stocks they need to understand that in order to get the long term large reward they need to suffer through the bad markets as well. And for a bit of optimism: Data from CFRA shows that in years that the democrats control everything, the S&P 500 average gain has been 9.8%.
How to profit?
I know that I sound like a broken record but the way to grow wealth is to buy good investments and hold them. If the market were to drop, buying more has been proven over and over to be very profitable. If short-term market movements make you nervous, you either have no business investing in the stock market to begin with or at the very least it’s a sign that you must dial back your exposure to stocks. As Warren Buffet said, “I never attempt to make money on the stock market. I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
Investors need to remember that there are no shortcuts when it comes to investing. Vis-à-vis the stock market over the long-term, what happens during 2021 isn’t so relevant.  Want to build wealth for the long-term? Stay focused and disciplined with your investment portfolio, don’t panic and make sure your investments match your goals and needs.
The information contained in this article reflects the opinion of the author and not necessarily the opinion of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.
Aaron Katsman is the author of Retirement GPS: How to Navigate Your Way to A Secure Financial Future with Global Investing. www.gpsinvestor.com; aaron@lighthousecapital.co.il


Tags Stock market business Joe Biden economy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ofra Bengio

Great expectations: The Kurds of Iraq and President Biden - opinion

 By OFRA BENGIO
Nadav Tamir

New antisemitism hates Jews, loves Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by