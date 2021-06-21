The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Proportionality: Doing what it takes to win - opinion

Such tit for tat cycles of clashes have been periodic since Israel’s unilateral withdrawal from the Gaza Strip including Gush Katif in August 2005, and no end of Palestinian terrorism is in sight.

By OPHIR FALK  
JUNE 21, 2021 18:05
MASKED PALESTINIAN supporters of the Islamic Jihad movement prepare incendiary balloons east of Gaza City, to launch across the border fence toward Israel, earlier this month. (photo credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)
MASKED PALESTINIAN supporters of the Islamic Jihad movement prepare incendiary balloons east of Gaza City, to launch across the border fence toward Israel, earlier this month.
(photo credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)
Last Thursday, four days after a new government in Israel was formed, Hamas launched incendiary balloons into Israel causing multiple crop and forest fires. The IDF responded with airstrikes on empty lots and offices in the Gaza Strip causing minimal damage to infrastructure. That marked the first time the Hamas and the IDF exchanged blows since the sides agreed on a long-lasting truce after an 11-day cycle of carnage a month earlier. 
Such tit for tat cycles of clashes have been periodic since Israel’s unilateral withdrawal from the Gaza Strip including Gush Katif in August 2005, and no end of Palestinian terrorism is in sight.
Acclaimed security strategists, seasoned statesmen, popular politicians and most of the mainstream media view this to be inevitable and proportional use of force in an asymmetric armed conflict. 
They are wrong.
Proportionality does not mean an “eye for an eye” and the IDF does not need to limit itself to attacks that inflict comparable damage to that caused by Hamas attacks. America was not limited to killing 2,403 enemy soldiers in response to Pearl Harbor. Its response, with the goal of bringing down fascism, was legitimate and proportional. Similarly, there was no logic in the response to 9/11 being limited to killing 2,996 al Qaeda terrorists. The US response, with the goal of bringing down fascism and terrorism, was legitimate and proportional. Imagine what the response to arson balloons from Tijuana to San Diego would be.
Distinction between civilian and military targets while refraining from causing unnecessary suffering to your enemy are relatively clear legal principles to which law-abiding countries should be accountable. The principle of proportionality is more ambiguous and often misinterpreted. In a nutshell, it means – doing what it takes to achieve a legitimate military objective. Not more than what it takes but not necessarily less either. Doing less, often invites more terrorism, more bloodshed and unnecessarily prolongs combat.
A blatant example of misunderstanding or misrepresenting the principle of proportionality was presented on May 28 by The New York Times. Their front page was covered with photos of Palestinian children, who purportedly lost their lives during the last escalation of violence between Hamas and Israel. It was insinuated that the children’s death was a result of Israeli war crimes. 
The loss of innocent lives, especially young lives is heartbreaking. All reasonable efforts should be made in combat to minimize civilian casualties, but the paper’s distortion of facts was made while disregarding that, a) approximately one-third of the children were directly killed by Hamas rockets that fell short of their target; b) over 4000 additional Hamas rockets were launched at Israeli civilians; c) the children were in essence held hostage by Hamas and used as their human shields while the Hamas hitmen launched rockets at Israeli city centers. By doing so, the Hamas committed a double war crime, firing at Israeli civilians while hiding behind Palestinian civilians. 
According to international law (Additional Protocol 1, 51(5)(b) to the Geneva Conventions), proportional military attacks are considered as such if they are of military necessity and do not go beyond the direct military advantage anticipated.
In other words, proportionality means doing what it takes – no more and not necessarily less than what is needed to obtain a legitimate goal. Israel wants quiet and security for its citizens. That is legitimate and its leaders are obliged to do what is needed to obtain that basic goal.
During the first decade of the 21st century, Israel faced a seemingly endless wave of Palestinian suicide bombings and eventually chose targeted killing as the best tool to confront that terror. Israel proved that targeted killing, while minimizing unintended civilian deaths, is not only ethical but also effective counterterrorism.
By using surgical targeted killings, Israel was able to stop suicide bombings. After all these years, a similar policy needs to be adopted against arson balloons and missile capability of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. All launchers, rocket depots and those who harbor them should know that they will be targeted – during missile attacks, immediately afterward, or before the next attempt. That is the requirement needed to achieve quiet and security for Israelis and that is proportional.
Israel is fully entitled to apply the military force necessary to achieve the objective of securing its land and people. The IDF does not need to limit itself to attacks that are comparable to the damage caused by Hamas attacks. It needs to do what it takes to restore quiet and security for the foreseeable future.
At the end of the day, whether it’s in this round of violence, the next, or the one after that, dismantling Hamas in Gaza will probably be the only means to achieve Israel’s legitimate goal.
Israel can achieve this far-reaching but legitimate goal by applying the proportional force at its disposal.
The writer is a research fellow at the International Counterterrorism Institute (ICT) and the author, most recently, of Targeted Killings, Law and Counter-Terrorism Effectiveness.


Tags Hamas Palestine Opinion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't panic, but remain cautious - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
2

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

How Naftali Bennett’s kippah stays on his bald head and why it matters

MK NAFTALI BENNETT in the Knesset – he spoiled it all.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by