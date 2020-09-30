The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Public safety must come before the right to protest

Protests and demonstrations for a duly elected leader to step down undermine the very foundation of a democracy.

By MENAHEM MEIER  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 21:37
Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on September 29, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on September 29, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The right to protest is enshrined in the 1st Amendment of the US Bill of Rights. This Amendment speaks of “freedom of speech and the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” We know the celebrated decision of the Supreme Court as expressed by Justice Oliver W. Holmes, Jr. (Schenck vs. United States, 1919) that freedom of speech does not allow one to scream, ”fire, fire” in a crowded theater as that would undermine public safety. Public safety is clearly a limitation on the freedom of speech protected by the 1st Amendment.
It should be obvious that during this COVID-19 pandemic any assembly of huge crowds during a peaceful demonstration endangers the health or, perhaps, even the lives of the participants. Therefore, in the interest of public safety, one should suspend the right to assemble peacefully until a valid and reliable therapeutic or vaccine is available. Clearly, saving endangered lives has priority over the democratic right to protest.
In addition, the right to protest allows the people to petition the government for a redress of grievances. A democracy allows the people to challenge policies or an approach to issues. Thus, people could assemble to challenge a policy of pro-life or pro-choice, conscription of women or yeshiva students, or mandating a requirement that everyone receive the COVID-19 vaccine, when available.
However, protests and demonstrations for a duly elected leader to step down undermine the very foundation of a democracy. If a leader gains the votes of the citizens of his country to assume the mantle of leadership and has not been convicted of a crime, protests for his resignation undermine the will of the electorate. The essence of democracy is that the citizens vote and elect their leader. Those who do not appreciate the elected leader should, nevertheless, respect the will of the people and not call for his resignation. That is the foundational principle of democracy.
In summary, two conditions must be met before protests and demonstrations are allowed: they must not undermine public safety and may not call for the resignation of a duly elected leader.
While the above argument invokes the US Constitution and the Supreme Court of the US, the arguments apply totally to Israel as well. Israel, the Jewish State, certainly subscribes to the overarching value of pikua’h nefesh (the primacy of human life), and to the bedrock value of a democracy, i.e., to respect the will of the people as expressed in the results of an election.
The writer is the founding principal (ret.) of The Frisch School, Paramus, New Jersey.


Tags protests israel protest democracy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump is no antisemite. Drawing comparisons with Hitler is just crass By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by