The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Purim: Giving to the poor is the most important act - opinion

While this is true every Purim, it is more necessitated this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

By DAVID FINE, AVROHOM LEVENTHAL  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 20:10
STUDENTS OF the Derech Haavot School in Efrat prepare 2,000 food baskets this week from donations collected for needy families. (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
STUDENTS OF the Derech Haavot School in Efrat prepare 2,000 food baskets this week from donations collected for needy families.
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
 In his Book of the Commandments, Maimonides counts as Commandment 8: Imitatio Dei (imitation of the divine) as one of the 613 commandments: To emulate His good and just ways, states: “And you shall walk in His ways.” Just as God is compassionate and gracious, so should we be. The rabbis write similarly in Tractate Sotah: “R. Hama son of R. Hanina further said: What means the text: Ye shall walk after the Lord your God? Is it, then, possible for a human being to walk after the Shechinah; for has it not been said: For the Lord thy God is a devouring fire?”
But, the meaning is to walk after the attributes of the Holy One, blessed be He. As He clothes the naked, for it is written: “And the Lord God made for Adam and for his wife coats of skin, and clothed them, so do thou also clothe the naked.” The Holy One, blessed be He, visited the sick, for it is written: “And the Lord appeared unto him by the oaks of Mamre, so do thou also visit the sick. The Holy One, blessed be He, comforted mourners, for it is written: “And it came to pass after the death of Abraham, that God blessed Isaac his son, so do thou also comfort mourners.” The Holy one, blessed be He, buried the dead, for it is written: “And He buried him in the valley, so do thou also bury the dead.”
Thus, when we give to the poor, we are not only giving charity but we are making ourselves more God-like. This is what Maimonides directs us to do on the holiday of Purim. He writes in the Mishne Torah: It is preferable for a person to be more liberal with his donations to the poor than to be lavish in his preparation of the Purim feast or in sending portions to his friends. For there is no greater and more splendid happiness than to gladden the hearts of the poor, the orphans, the widows, and the converts. One who brings happiness to the hearts of these unfortunate individuals resembles the Divine Presence, which Isaiah describes as having the tendency “to revive the spirit of the lowly and to revive those with broken hearts.”
So, when we give to the needy, we imitate God. We must actively think about this every day but certainly on Purim. We are wont to give creative mishloah manot (Purim baskets of goods) and have lavish seudot (feasts) but are we as attentive as we should be to matanot la’evyonim (gifts to the poor)? Do we spend as much on imitating the divine as we do on mishloah manot and the seudah combined? This is the most important task.
We do something else when we take matanot la’evyonim seriously: we bring more unity and brotherhood to the Jewish people. When we give charity pleasantly, we create connections as well as more social equality. Haman felt that he could attempt to destroy the Jewish people because they were “spread and scattered.” When we unite and come together, we foil the plots of those who would destroy us. Jewish unity is very much needed at the present time.
While this is true every Purim, it is more necessitated this year due to the coronavirus crisis. Many needy are more needy. Many have lost their jobs or have taken a large cut in salary. We must be sensitive to their needs as we celebrate ourselves.
Please take the time to consider an appropriate gift on this Purim. Over this past year, it has often been spoken about what we can learn and take away from coronavirus. Being sensitive to the needs of our fellow human beings is certainly at the top of the list.
Rabbi David Fine is the founder and dean of the Barkai Center for Practical Rabbinics. Rabbi Avrohom Leventhal is the executive director of Lema’an Achai.


Tags purim Charity Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by