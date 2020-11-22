The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity

The Jewish people cannot afford to be divided at a time when there is growing global antisemitism and attacks on Israel.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 21:16
Some 15,000 people take in Acheinu's Day of Jewish Unity at the Western Wall in 2017. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Some 15,000 people take in Acheinu's Day of Jewish Unity at the Western Wall in 2017.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
An impressive list of leading North American and Israeli Orthodox rabbis last week published in this paper an open “Call for conciliation.” The text of their letter to the general public noted that these are times of “unprecedented social divisions within the Jewish community” and they made a plea for “a new direction in dialogue and understanding among the different groups in our greater Jewish world.”
The signatories included Israeli Rabbis David Stav, Yuval Cherlow and Rafi Feurerstein of the Tzohar movement and Rabbis Hershel Billet, Kenneth Hain, Elazar Muskin and Leonard Matansky, all former presidents of the Rabbinical Council of America.
“Ignoring the dangers of escalating divisions within Jewish society is short sighted and makes us complicit in furthering the internal strife which afflicts our people,” they wrote. “Such conflict has traumatized our people over the centuries.”
The respected Orthodox rabbis acknowledged: “We are aware that approaches to issues of halacha and theology often differ within the Jewish community. Nevertheless, we strongly believe that there is a great deal that unites us. Our nationhood, our faith and our common history transcends our differences and must always bring us together with appreciation and respect.
“We are deeply pained by the growing tone of negativity and even incitement against leading Torah figures who are working to build bridges between the diverse groups within the Jewish people,” they wrote, and applauded the efforts of those “engaged in creating a more cohesive and unified Jewish people in Israel and throughout the Diaspora.”
Although the rabbis did not mention him by name, the conciliation call seems to have been sparked by the case of Rabbi Eliezer Melamed from Har Bracha. In June, Rabbi Melamed, a senior religious-Zionist rabbi, participated in a panel discussion with French Reform Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur in an online conference held by the Makor Rishon newspaper. As a result, 22 Israeli hard-line rabbis from the national-religious community publicly condemned him, describing any such relations as “a terrible desecration of God’s name.”
“Loving every single Jew, including those who have become distanced from observance of the Torah and commandments, is applicable at all times,” wrote the religious-Zionist rabbis in an open letter published on November 17. “But this does not mean there is any permission, God forbid, for cooperation with official representatives of the Reform movement, which has uprooted the Torah and fights today to uproot everything of holiness in our country, including on conversion, at the Western Wall, marriage, the sanctity of marriage, and other issues.”
That letter was signed by, among others, Rabbi Dov Lior, the former chief rabbi of Kiryat Arba and one of the most senior religious-Zionist arbiters of Jewish law, Rabbi Zvi Thau, the president of the Har Hamor yeshiva, and Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu. Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef also reportedly wrote to Melamed and condemned him for meeting with a member of the Reform movement.
Rabbi Melamed explained that he purposely attended the meeting to show that he does not believe that the Reform and Conservative movements should be boycotted. He said that as an Orthodox rabbi, he opposes the changes they have made to Jewish Law but that he respects them “as Jewish movements for whom a Jewish way of life is important.”
We welcome the call for unity among all streams of Judaism. In the United States in particular, the largest Jewish community outside of Israel, there is already too much polarization and discord. Jews from across the religious spectrum must make an effort to find common ground, shared history and moral values.
This should include not only Orthodox leaders reaching out. The monopoly the Chief Rabbinate has over religious matters in Israel must end. 
The Jewish people, who number only about 15 million worldwide, cannot afford to be divided at a time when there is growing global antisemitism and attacks on Israel have become another expression of ancient hatred of Jews.
It is time to reach out beyond religious divides to find and celebrate what we have in common and stand united. 


Tags rabbi reform orthodox jews reform jews conservative judaism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by