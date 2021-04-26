The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

Israel’s delicate situation with Turkey is not nearly as important as it was, especially with Israel’s growing ties in the Arab world.

By EMILY SCHRADER  
APRIL 26, 2021 21:04
MEMBERS OF the Armenian diaspora rally in front of the Turkish Embassy after US President Joe Biden recognized that the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, in Washington last week. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
MEMBERS OF the Armenian diaspora rally in front of the Turkish Embassy after US President Joe Biden recognized that the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, in Washington last week.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
After 106 years, the world may finally be taking a stand against Turkish bullying tactics to cover up the Armenian Genocide.
Last year, the US Congress formally recognized the Armenian Genocide, and this week President Joe Biden made history as the first US president to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide, ending a long-standing US government appeasement of Turkey on the issue.
Biden’s statement said, “The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” and emphasized the importance of recognition in order to avoid future atrocities.
That is one more reason that it’s time for Israel to follow in the footsteps of the US Congress and the US president with a formal recognition.
WHILE THIS may seem like a game of semantics to some, in reality it is far more than a symbolic measure, because these words have consequences.
For over 100 years, the Armenian people have not only been denied reparations or reconciliation, but in many cases even acknowledgment.
Only 30 countries around the world have formally recognized the Armenian Genocide, many of which are NATO allies. Sadly, others in the international community have been complicit in refusing to recognize the Armenian Genocide, because of Turkey’s role in the international community.
Meanwhile, Turkey has spent decades erasing evidence and persecuting those who speak the truth about the Armenian Genocide, even previously imprisoning academics who used the term “genocide.”
Just last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to “continue to defend the truth against the so-called Armenian Genocide lie.” Following Biden’s announcement Saturday, Turkey even summoned the US ambassador in Ankara over the recognition, stating Turkey condemns it “in the strongest terms,” and that it will damage relations with the US.
Yet while the US and others have been soft on Turkey due to geopolitical interests, Turkey has only gotten worse when it comes to human rights, even carrying out a new campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Kurds in Syria.
That is why the problem runs deeper than just words with this recognition – and the evidence is clear in the genocides we continue to see since the Armenian Genocide, from the Holocaust to Darfur to Muslims in China today. How can we expect the world to take action against genocide when we can’t even recognize what happened before?
The press has frequently discussed the “controversy” over the recognition, noting that it’s “polarizing,” but it shouldn’t be polarizing to acknowledge facts and recognize the systematic murder of 1.5 million people – not now and not 106 years ago.
To review: During the Armenian Genocide, Armenian Christians were rounded up by the Ottoman Turks, the direct predecessors to the modern state of Turkey. The goal of the genocide was clear – to eradicate the Armenian people. Experts estimate that 1.5 million Armenians were systematically murdered from 1914 to 1918.
Prior to that, Armenians and particularly Armenian academics faced tremendous persecution, but in 1915, with the passing of the Tehcir Law, hundreds of thousands of Armenians were forcibly displaced, robbed of their property and belongings, and sent on death marches into the Syrian desert. Despite significant historical evidence as well as academic sources, Turkey continues to deny any wrongdoing.
Biden’s shift in policy toward the Armenian Genocide is long overdue, and it is certainly a part of Biden’s effort to promote human rights around the world, but it also comes on the heels of a shifting geopolitical landscape in which Turkey’s human rights record has continued to deteriorate under Erdogan.
The US administration is taking a moral position and setting an example with the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. If Israel’s strongest ally, the United States, has taken such steps, why then is Israel still refusing?
Israel’s delicate situation with Turkey is not nearly as important as it was, especially with Israel’s growing ties in the Arab world.
While legislators such as MK Tamar Zandberg, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar have all voiced support for recognizing the Armenian Genocide, so far multiple resolutions have failed in Knesset due to Israel’s political interests (or that of the government).
For a nation like Israel, whose people has been so deeply impacted by the greatest genocide of our time, to continue to put political interests over genocide recognition is simply inexcusable. The US is already on board. It’s time for Israel to remedy this.
The writer is the CEO of Social Lite Creative LLC and a research fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute. 


Tags Israel Turkey Armenian genocide
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Eilam

What is Israel’s policy during US-Iran negotiations? - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Micah Halpern

Quarter of Congress wants Israel-US relationship to change - analysis

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by