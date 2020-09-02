The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Republicans looking ahead to 2024 are playing the Israel card

Speakers brought up Israel on all four nights of the Republican convention.

By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 22:03
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks by video feed from Jerusalem during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention. August 25, 2020. (photo credit: 2020 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks by video feed from Jerusalem during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention. August 25, 2020.
(photo credit: 2020 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The 2024 Republican presidential campaign was launched from the roof of the King David Hotel overlooking the ancient walls of “this very city of God, Jerusalem, the capital of the Jewish homeland.”
The candidate was US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the most overtly religious secretary of state in recent times and the most partisan, and he was using the Old City as a backdrop for a political address to Evangelical Christians and the Republican National Convention, whose support he seeks for his presidential ambitions.
He wasn’t the only 2024 wannabe playing the Israel card, just the most blatant. Speakers brought up Israel on all four nights of the convention.
The list of potential candidates keeps growing and includes some retreads – Sen. Mitt Romney, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Marco Rubio, John Kasich – and a next generation like Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. Liz Cheney, Florida’s Sen. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan. More we haven’t even heard of yet are sure to jump in (four years ago, Pete Buttigieg was a total unknown). Trump has lately begun touting his favorite daughter as a possible candidate.
The front-runner by virtue of his present job is Vice President Mike Pence, whose evangelical credentials outshine Pompeo’s. He is the one most responsible for winning that influential religious bloc’s votes for President Donald Trump in 2016, a feat he hopes to repeat this November.
There is no one more obsequious in American politics today than Pence, who worships the ground Trump walks on and lets us know that with his every fawning breath. Because of that, he may have trouble defining himself as his own man and not just Trump’s obnoxiously loyal boot licker. It’s hard to imagine him getting Trump’s endorsement, if it is even worth anything by then.
The main competition for the two Midwestern evangelicals (Pence and Pompeo) is a Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the UN, the daughter of Indian Sikh immigrants. She was rumored as a possible replacement for Pence if Trump decided he needed a woman on the ticket.
She has the rare distinction of voluntarily leaving the Trump administration without turning on the president, being trashed by him or enmeshed in scandal. She used her time on stage at last week’s convention to burnish her 2024 credentials as a staunch defender of Israel during her tenure at the UN. She highlighted her role in Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Trump himself was confused by the embassy move. Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin last month, he declared “we moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem.” Actually, the Israeli government did that more than 70 years ago. What Trump did do was officially recognize the city as Israel’s capital in December 2017 and order the embassy transferred there from Tel Aviv.
He said the move was made “for the Evangelicals,” and then complained they “are more excited by that than the Jewish people.”
He’s right. The embassy move, recognition of Jerusalem as the capital and annexation of the Golan Heights, and green lighting Israeli annexation of big chunks of the West Bank has nothing to do with the Jewish vote. Not that Jews don’t care, they do, but Israel has not been a high priority for Jewish voters in many years.
An overwhelming majority of Jews know that despite fundamental differences on most issues, both parties are basically supportive of Israel, albeit from different perspectives. The Republican approach is more faith-based because of the predominant influence of the Christian Evangelicals. The Democrats’ perspective is focused more on values issues likes democracy, human rights and peace.
For all his talk about the peace deal of the century and taking credit for the United Arab Emirates-Israel agreement, Trump isn’t really serious about peacemaking. The UAE deal, from the Trump perspective, was more about opening markets for billions in American arms sales and trade. That is evident in his peace plan that was drafted in cooperation with the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and excluded the Palestinians.
As Israel’s governments under Netanyahu have moved farther to the Right and come under influence of ultra-religious and ultra-nationalist forces, the rift between American Jewry and the Jewish state has widened.
Jews will continue voting Democratic because the rest of the GOP agenda is more appalling than appealing. But that doesn’t really matter because it’s not Jewish votes, but Jewish money, Republicans seek, and it works very well. Both parties have their stables of wealthy Jewish donors and topping the list for Republicans is casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, the largest-single contributor to Trump and to the GOP and a prime financial benefactor for Netanyahu as well.
Israel is one of the few countries where Trump’s America is viewed positively by a majority of the population, according to a Pew Research poll. Others in the group re the Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Ukraine and Lithuania.
Pompeo was in Israel to help finalize the UAE agreement, ahead of a visit to other Gulf states. He would have us believe that his GOP convention speech was filmed on his own time and money, but that just ain’t so. He was in Jerusalem on the taxpayers’ dime, not his own; it was a violation of ethical guidelines that he personally issued that specifically barred “Senate-confirmed Presidential appointees may not even attend a political party convention or convention-related event.” The House Foreign Affairs Committee looking into holding him in contempt for “alarming disregard for the law” for using his Jerusalem trip “for his personal and political benefit,” said chairman Eliot Engel.
The man who Washington Post columnist Jackson Diehl called “the worst secretary of state in history,” had his department’s inspector-general fired for investigating a variety of possible ethics violations, from hosting taxpayer-funded dinners at the State Department to using department officials to perform household tasks for himself and his wife, including walking their dog and washing dishes.
Using Jerusalem as a prop in his partisan speech while on an official trip was a blatant violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits political activity for civil servants, but that law is a joke in the Trump administration, like so many other laws – particularly laws dealing with government ethics.
The 2020 election is still two months away, but the jockeying has already begun for the next one, and the ghost writers are busy writing books for all the wannabes to share their visions for curing all that ails America. As always, Israel will be a big part of their fundraising appeals, but essentially meaningless when it’s time to count votes in four more years.


Tags Mike Pence Nikki Haley Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by