The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Russian ambassador to Japan: Comparing USSR, Nazi Germany is outrageous

'You got it wrong': Russia’s ambassador to Japan responds to an article published by foreign ministers of Japan and Lithuania on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

By MIKHAIL GALUZIN  
FEBRUARY 13, 2021 18:05
The Nazi slogan "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) is pictured at the gates of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland January 27, 2017. (photo credit: AGENCY GAZETA/KUBA OCIEPA/VIA REUTERS)
The Nazi slogan "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) is pictured at the gates of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland January 27, 2017.
(photo credit: AGENCY GAZETA/KUBA OCIEPA/VIA REUTERS)
 The foreign ministers of Japan and Lithuania published a joint article in The Jerusalem Post on January 27. This article – timed for International Holocaust Remembrance Day – is perplexing in many respects.
To begin with, the authors forgot how this memorial day came about. This date was chosen for a reason: it was on January 27, 1945, when the Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz death camp. Strangely enough, this fact is not mentioned in the article.
Against this backdrop, the unacceptable parallels between the actions of the USSR and Nazi Germany in World War II look all the more outrageous. The authors groundlessly accuse the Soviet Union of occupying, together with the Nazis of Poland, several European states, including Lithuania.
The USSR was the last country that was compelled to sign a nonaggression pact with Germany in August 1939, having exhausted all opportunities to establish an anti-Nazi coalition in Europe and the Munich collusion between Hitler and the leaders of France and Britain.
Soviet troops entered Poland, or, to be more exact, the western parts of Ukraine and Belorussia, which belonged to it at that time, after the German aggression launched on September 1, 1939, and after the Polish Government had lost control over the country and was somewhere near the border with Romania.
As for the Soviet policy in the Baltics, we would like to recall that there was a real threat that the German troops could use this region as a bridgehead for attacking the USSR. Under the circumstances, Moscow had to bring more troops to the Baltic states, but this was done in line with the 1939 bilateral documents on mutual aid and with the approval of their leaders. It did not mean the transfer of their sovereignty to the USSR. The subsequent entry of the Baltic states into the USSR was not unilateral and took place by consent as well.
The absence of any mention of the alliance between militarist Japan and Nazi Germany in WWII is conspicuous. The authors do not mention that the Japanese diplomat Chiune Suhigara, who saved thousands of Nazi-persecuted Jews and to whom this article is largely devoted, was not met with honors upon his return home. According to some sources, he was dismissed from the diplomatic service.
Finally, the article seems particularly ambiguous if we recall that it was the Red Army that launched the liberation mission in Europe, having thereby saved whole nations from destruction, enslavement and other horrors of the Holocaust. Hundreds of thousands of Soviet soldiers sacrificed their lives for this mission.
We would like to urge our Japanese colleagues to approach the historic truth without bias instead of cherry-picking the pages that could be published without shame today.
The writer is the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Japan.


Tags Holocaust holocaust memorial day Russia Japan lithuania
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by