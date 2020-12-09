Save the Maghen Abraham Synagogue in Beirut

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The intensity of the conflagration due to the Beirut Port blast in August, which destroyed a significant part of the city, also damaged the Lebanese capital’s central synagogue, Maghen Abraham.The synagogue is located in the former Jewish quarter, known as Wadi Abu Jamil, a few kilometers from the seaport and near the private house of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.The doors were removed, the windows smashed, the seats destroyed and part of the walls fell down. In a quick move, Jews with Lebanese roots living in the diaspora mobilized the necessary funds to repair the damages.As one with Jewish-Lebanese ancestors, I encouraged the group not to wait for the intervention of the Lebanese authorities, which might drag their feet without explanation. The repairs started without delay, and recently the synagogue opened its doors again.Maghen Abraham was built in 1925. Three wealthy Jews from Syria and Lebanon built the synagogue, considered to have the most beautiful architectural design, inside and out.Raphael Stambouli offered the land, and Moise Sasoon and Josef Farhi built the synagogue.Quickly Maghen Abraham became the central synagogue in town. Its beauty and prestigious look were known beyond the border of the Jewish quarter. Marriages and special meeting were held there.During the French mandate in 1936 the Jews in Lebanon were recognized as a community, one of the 18 that constituted the social fabric in Lebanon, and Maghen Abraham moved into the hands of the newly born community, and this is the situation today even though the whole community numbers no more then several dozen.The synagogue was built not solely for prayers. It is a big compound with facilities such as United Israel Appeal, a family health center and a charitable center, all at the disposal of the members of the community.It includes a well-designed room for meetings of the community leadership with Lebanese dignitaries. Maccabi and the Scout Movement had their premises in the compound. Maghen Abraham became the pivotal activity site of the community. The Jewish spy in Lebanon Shula Cohen used the place to prepare the youngsters for their aliyah to Israel.The civil war, which started in 1975, seriously damaged the compound. Rumors at the time said Israel bombarded the place by mistake and destroyed it. The truth is the synagogue stood in the midst of an area where belligerent groups were fiercely fighting and they badly damaged the synagogue.The destruction and desolation incited Jews to mobilize and save the synagogue. The first step was to save the prestigious Torah scroll and it was sent to Safra bank in Geneva until the restoration would be completed.The then-prime minister, Rafik Hariri, was involved. The late Edgar de Picciotto, a Jewish banker, advanced the money. Even Hezbollah gave consent for the restorations, since the synagogue was in the territory under its control. Two non-Jewish Lebanese architects, Antony and Zeina Awad, replicated the synagogue with perfect precision from the version built in the 1920s.After two restorations, the once vital artery of a prosperous community and a beautiful building is on its way again to being isolated and desolate.We in Israel should move to preserve and protect this restored monument, the only vestige left of a vibrant and Zionist community.The writer was born in Beirut and is a former ambassador to Egypt.