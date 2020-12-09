The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Save the Maghen Abraham Synagogue in Beirut

The synagogue is located in the former Jewish quarter, known as Wadi Abu Jamil, a few kilometers from the seaport and near the private house of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

By ITZHAK LEVANON  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 20:55
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
The intensity of the conflagration due to the Beirut Port blast in August, which destroyed a significant part of the city, also damaged the Lebanese capital’s central synagogue, Maghen Abraham.
The synagogue is located in the former Jewish quarter, known as Wadi Abu Jamil, a few kilometers from the seaport and near the private house of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.
The doors were removed, the windows smashed, the seats destroyed and part of the walls fell down. In a quick move, Jews with Lebanese roots living in the diaspora mobilized the necessary funds to repair the damages.
As one with Jewish-Lebanese ancestors, I encouraged the group not to wait for the intervention of the Lebanese authorities, which might drag their feet without explanation. The repairs started without delay, and recently the synagogue opened its doors again.
Maghen Abraham was built in 1925. Three wealthy Jews from Syria and Lebanon built the synagogue, considered to have the most beautiful architectural design, inside and out.
Raphael Stambouli offered the land, and Moise Sasoon and Josef Farhi built the synagogue.
Quickly Maghen Abraham became the central synagogue in town. Its beauty and prestigious look were known beyond the border of the Jewish quarter. Marriages and special meeting were held there.
During the French mandate in 1936 the Jews in Lebanon were recognized as a community, one of the 18 that constituted the social fabric in Lebanon, and Maghen Abraham moved into the hands of the newly born community, and this is the situation today even though the whole community numbers no more then several dozen.
The synagogue was built not solely for  prayers. It is a big compound with facilities such as United Israel Appeal, a family health center and a charitable center, all at the disposal of  the members of the community.
It includes a well-designed room for meetings of the community leadership with Lebanese dignitaries. Maccabi  and the Scout Movement had their premises in the compound. Maghen Abraham became the pivotal activity site of the community. The Jewish spy in Lebanon Shula Cohen used the place to prepare the youngsters for their aliyah to Israel.
The civil war, which started in 1975, seriously damaged the compound. Rumors at the time said Israel bombarded the place by mistake and destroyed it. The truth is the synagogue stood in the midst of an area where belligerent groups were fiercely fighting and they badly damaged the synagogue.
The destruction and desolation incited Jews to mobilize and save the synagogue. The first step was to save the prestigious Torah scroll and it was sent to Safra bank in Geneva until the restoration would be completed.
The then-prime minister, Rafik Hariri, was involved. The late Edgar de Picciotto, a Jewish banker, advanced the money. Even Hezbollah gave consent for the restorations, since the synagogue was in the territory under its control. Two non-Jewish Lebanese architects, Antony and Zeina Awad, replicated the synagogue with perfect precision from the version built in the 1920s.
After two restorations, the once vital artery of a prosperous community and a beautiful building is on its way again to being isolated and desolate.
We in Israel should move to preserve and protect this restored monument, the only vestige left of a vibrant and Zionist community.
The writer was born in Beirut and is a former ambassador to Egypt.


Tags Lebanon synagogue beirut
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Light at end of tunnel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by