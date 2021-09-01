Searching for God, questions for Rosh Hashanah - opinion

Rosh Hashanah is a time when we are “judged by God” but it is also a time when we judge ourselves – a time for self-examination. Have we lived up to our potential? Have we fulfilled the purpose for which we were born? Are we doing what God expects of us? Are we doing his will? These ever-relevant questions are focused on Rosh Hashanah: How does my life have meaning and purpose?

On Rosh Hashanah we celebrate the creation of the world and its creator, God – who gave meaning and purpose to all life, and to our existence. We celebrate our capacity for spiritual creativity, our high self, while asking, what am I living for? How have I inspired others, and myself?

Some philosophers and gurus argue that we have no purpose – a kind of nihilism. The alternative, as Judaism teaches, is that everything has a purpose and that human beings – as distinct from all other animals – are endowed with a divine soul which connects us to God.

It may be difficult to discern our purpose, but it’s ours to discover. It can be very simple: surviving and caring for ourselves, indulging self-satisfactions. As we become more aware and conscious , however, we can reach out to others and take responsibility -- which raises our understanding of our purpose to a higher level and helps us connect to God, the highest level of existence.

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur , however, also present a paradox that has confounded philosophers and great rabbis, such as Menachem Mendel (“the Kotzker”), for at least the last 200 years: our efforts to become “spiritual” can become egotistical, alienating, and impediments to spiritual growth. What, therefore, does it mean “to serve God?” How can it be done selflessly?

On Rosh Hashanah we celebrate renewal, our possibilities and hopes, that life has more meaning than what we consume, and that self-respect and integrity cannot be compromised. That is what makes life worthwhile; that is the meaning of Redemption – realizing who we are, the “divine spark” within us, and who we can become.

In a world filled with pain and suffering, broken-hearted, how can I pray b’simcha v’ahavah – with joy and love?

To paraphrase R.M. Rilke, although it’s important to seek answers, it’s not enough; we must “live the question!”