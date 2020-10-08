The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world

It is not everyday that a minister of an Arab or Muslim state visits a Holocaust memorial.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 19:58
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet with German's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the Berlin Holocaust Memorial, October 6, 2020 (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet with German's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the Berlin Holocaust Memorial, October 6, 2020
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Ordinarily, there is nothing sensational about the words “never again” inscribed in the visitors’ book at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin.
Dozens, if not hundreds and thousands of visitors, have used that slogan in guest books to sum up their feelings after visiting the Berlin Holocaust Memorial or Yad Vashem or numerous other Holocaust memorials around the world.
Never again shall that fate befall the Jewish people. Never again shall the world allow another Holocaust.
But what makes the writing of the words Tuesday in Berlin truly significant is that they were written in Arabic, as well as in English, and that the person who wrote them was United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed.
Bin Zayed was in Berlin for a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi.
It is not everyday that a minister of an Arab or Muslim state visits a Holocaust memorial, nor every day that he writes a slogan that has become synonymous with Israel’s imperative to defend itself against those seeking to destroy it.
Bin Zayed called the site “a witness to the fall of a group of human beings who were victims of advocates of extremism and hatred.”
“I salute the souls of those who fell victim to the Holocaust,” he wrote, then translating into Arabic the traditional Hebrew saying regarding those who have died, “May their souls be bound up in the bonds of eternal life.”
Bin Zayed’s impressive visit – a testament to the degree to which Abu Dhabi wants to ensure that the recently signed agreement between the two countries will be a warm peace between the peoples – becomes even more exceptional considering the history of Holocaust denial and attempts to minimize the scope of the Holocaust in the Mideast.
For instance, just across the Gulf from the UAE is Iran, a country whose leaders frequently peddle in Holocaust denial, and which periodically holds Holocaust denial cartoon competitions and seminars.
Closer to home, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas wrote a Holocaust revisionist dissertation for his PhD from a Russian University in 1982 titled, “Connection between the Nazis and the Leaders of the Zionist Movement 1933 – 1945.”
In that dissertation, later turned into a book, Abbas wrote that the Zionist movement collaborated with the Nazis in order to get Jews to move to Palestine. He also wrote that the figure of six million Jews killed was exaggerated, and that the number of dead was closer to one million. He has never unequivocally disassociated himself from this thesis.
It is against this background that bin Zayed’s visit and words must be seen, and which make them impressive.
For years Holocaust denial held sway in large parts of the Mideast where it was also common to believe that the West created Israel as a form of “compensation” for the Holocaust. Since many in the region also deny any historical Jewish claim to Israel, if you deny the Holocaust, then you wash away any possible justification for the creation of the State of Israel.
Seen in this context, the UAE foreign minister’s visit to a Holocaust memorial was the logical next step following his country’s courageous decision to sign a peace deal with Israel, a move that recognized the Jewish state’s legitimacy. Once you recognize Israel’s legitimacy, there is no need to deny the Holocaust.
Bin Zayed’s visit was seen largely as a respectful gesture toward Israelis and as a way to signal a desire to build a different kind of relationship with Israel than that which exists between Israel and Jordan and Egypt.
But it was more than that. This visit, covered in the Arabic press, also sent an important message to the Arab world about the need to look truthfully at the past, and that nothing is gained by denying history. Just as bin Zayed delivered his remarks last month at the White House signing ceremony in Arabic – ensuring that his people heard what he said about the agreement – so too did he sign the guest book in Arabic.
Peace, as the failure of the Oslo Accords showed, will not take root simply because leaders sign agreements. Attitudes need to change, hearts and minds addressed. Bin Zayed’s visit to the Berlin Holocaust Memorial is a laudable indication that the Emirates intend to do just that.


Tags Gabi Ashkenazi germany holocaust denial UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Jews and Arabs are together in the struggles against COVID and Netanyahu By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by