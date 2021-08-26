The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Shira Isakov's victory is a small win for domestic violence eradication

Shira Isakov, with all her suffering, was one of the lucky few. More than 20 women were murdered by their husbands in 2020.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
AUGUST 26, 2021 20:53
Shira Isakov and Adi Guzi light a torch during the 73rd anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on April 14, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Shira Isakov and Adi Guzi light a torch during the 73rd anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on April 14, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
After almost a year, multiple surgeries and a lifetime worth of trauma and publicity that would make anyone overwhelmed – Shira Isakov is free.
On Wednesday, her ex-husband, Aviad Moshe, was convicted of attempting to murder Isakov in the presence of their son. He had inflicted 20 stab wounds on Isakov using a kitchen knife and beat her relentlessly with a rolling pin.
The Beersheba Magistrate’s Court, back when the attack occurred last year, approved that Moshe’s name not be published in the media as Isakov lay in the hospital bed in serious condition, intubated and sedated due to the torture her husband had inflicted on her. He claimed it was for the sake of his elderly parents.
Once the decision had been overturned, Isakov’s experience of what must have been hell was not over. Moshe continued to inflict terror on her as the public watched in horror.
A few months after the attempted murder, prison guards overheard Moshe telling his family that he was sending a well-known criminal to threaten Isakov. Media reports indicated at the time that his family – the aforementioned elderly parents – encouraged him to do so.
Isakov told the N12 news site at the time that she refused to move to a secret women’s shelter: “You have a man in jail, so put him in solitary confinement so that he’s not with anybody else. I need to take my son and go into hiding?”
As she lived in fear of these threats, she began receiving messages of a sexual nature from strangers after her phone number was shared in notices for free sex services.
After enduring this nightmare, Isakov may finally have some peace of mind – or at least for a maximum of 20 years, the most jail time someone convicted of attempted murder can get.
Isakov, with all this suffering, was one of the lucky few. More than 20 women were murdered by their husbands in 2020.
And this year, in February, Diana Raz was murdered by her husband, Amir. He had a gun because he was a police officer. He initially claimed that he did not know what came over him. He later claimed that he acted in self-defense. Diana had been a marital counselor.
A rally in memory of Diana Raz, who was murdered by her husband, a police officer on Saturday, February 6, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)A rally in memory of Diana Raz, who was murdered by her husband, a police officer on Saturday, February 6, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Goumana Keisi was murdered in May by her brother and husband after repeatedly reporting to welfare services that she was experiencing domestic abuse. The social worker who had met with her at the time did not think she needed to reach out to the police. She had been known to the local center for the treatment and prevention of domestic violence because of her husband’s abuse.
Just a week ago, Ludmila Rahimov was murdered by her son. He was known to be physically abusive toward his mother. Rahimov’s neighbor said she would often put on makeup to hide the signs of abuse.
The fact that Moshe was convicted is a win for the battle against domestic violence, to be sure. But the pattern will return until policies driven toward eliminating domestic abuse are pushed forward.
The now-mythical domestic violence prevention budget, which was passed in 2017, has yet to be fully transferred, with only one-fifth of the NIS 250 million allocated. These are the funds that would go to programs that would better help women and families undergoing severe hardships due to abuse.
Coronavirus lockdowns often allow already-existing violent tendencies to surface due to anxiety and financial pressure, leading to a massive spike in domestic abuse since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the world. This must be taken into account when the government weighs different coronavirus policies.
AN ACTIVIST holds a banner during a march protesting domestic violence against women, in Beirut on March 8, 2014, International Women’s Day. (credit: JAMAL SAIDI/ REUTERS)AN ACTIVIST holds a banner during a march protesting domestic violence against women, in Beirut on March 8, 2014, International Women’s Day. (credit: JAMAL SAIDI/ REUTERS)
In addition, there are virtually no educational programs whatsoever about sexual or domestic violence in Israeli schools. After the now-infamous gang-rape of a 16-year-old by a group of teen boys in Eilat occurred a little over a year ago, the schools that some of those boys attended held special lessons on abuse of this sort. But there is no core curriculum or regularly-taught program about such abuse – and it is sending children into the dark about how they should behave toward one another.
There is never a time when domestic violence should be ignored, but during a pandemic that is still tormenting the world, everything must be done to prevent further abuse of this sort.


Tags domestic violence in israel domestic violence Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shira Isakov's victory is a small win for domestic violence eradication

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Efraim Zuroff

Setting the record straight on Ustasha Holocaust crimes - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Ronald Lauder

Israel must make public diplomacy the top of its agenda - opinion

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Gershon Baskin

Can Zionism and Palestinian nationalism live together? - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by