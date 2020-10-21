The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Springtime for Trump amid coronavirus

Is such mockery of someone with a potential life-threatening illness morally acceptable?

By STEPHEN STERN, STEVEN GIMBEL  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 22:02
ZERO MOSTEL and Gene Wilder in ‘The Producers’ (photo credit: FILM SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER)
ZERO MOSTEL and Gene Wilder in ‘The Producers’
(photo credit: FILM SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER)
Mel Brooks’s film The Producers will forever be remembered for “Springtime for Hitler.” Many critics and fans at the time were outraged that someone would make light of something so serious as the Nazi regime with the memory of the Holocaust still so fresh in the cultural memory. But Brooks had been a member of the US Army in Europe during World War II. Afterward, he became a comedy writer. Humor was his weapon, and no one will deny that Hitler is a justifiable target. The question, however, remains alive today, whether that weapon is one that should be used.
Consider a meme making the rounds on social media that depicts the coronavirus uttering the infamous words of the Access Hollywood tape, except that the gender of the pronoun has been switched to make it clear that the virus is speaking of forcing itself on the president in the same way he that bragged about forcing himself on a woman. Is such mockery of someone with a potential life-threatening illness morally acceptable?
Let us take the “Springtime” from Brooks’ fictional musical literally and look at the direction we might receive from Jewish vernal celebrations, specifically, let us look to both Passover and Purim to see if we can find insights there.
On the one hand, the Passover Seder commands Jews to drink four glasses of wine in order to become cheerful. Yet, the second cup is not full. A drop is poured out for each of the 10 plagues that were brought upon the Egyptians. Even though they may have been the oppressor, the cup that brings happiness is diminished specifically so the suffering of others – even those one would consider one’s enemy – is not celebrated.
This lines up well with the intuition that two wrongs do not make a right. If you complained when Brooks made the film, then you have admitted that it is wrong. You are lowering yourself to the level of your enemy if you copy the behavior. Michele Obama instructs us, “When they go low, we go high,” and Mahatma Gandhi said, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” The Golden Rule does not say “Do unto to others as they have done unto you,” but “as you would have them do.” It is an aspirational ethic demanding that you rise above the injustice you observe.
BUT THEN there is the celebration of Purim. In the Book of Esther, the evil adviser to the Persian king sought a royal injunction to kill the Jews within the kingdom. The king is a fool who only listens to the last person he speaks to, and Haman is a narcissistic lover of power. Haman’s plot is foiled by the brave Mordechai and Esther, and Jews celebrate each spring with jokes and costumes, and employ noisemakers to drown out Haman’s name whenever it is said. This is intended as insult. Mockery of the villain is just desert for the planned injustice. And speaking of dessert, his ears – hamantaschen – are represented as pastries and eaten with abandon.
In Bob Woodward’s book Rage, President Trump is quoted contradicting his public statements about the coronavirus’s severity and contagiousness. Such misrepresentations no doubt led to a lack of vigilance among some elected officials and members of the public, which was partly responsible for unnecessary deaths among more than 220,000 infected Americans who died from COVID-19.
An “eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth” understanding of justice would at best justify Trump’s getting the disease. But the better question is, “Does his getting COVID-19 compensate the victims and citizenry hurt by his lies?” No.
What would compensate them? The comedic pleasure of mocking him in ways that disclose his lies to the public? Would mocking President Trump compensate those he has publicly derided with physical challenges while informing the public of harm caused to us by his lies? Recall his impersonation of reporter Serge Kovaleski who suffers from arthrogryposis, and his mocking of Hilary Clinton’s pneumonia during the last presidential campaign.
But this sits strangely with us.
How ought we treat those who suffer from their own misdeeds? Does mocking them compensate those harmed by their misdeeds? Does mocking him disclose more about him, providing needed relief from the despair brought on by his lies? Is he likely to become better for being called out? Should we care anymore than we care about humiliating the idolater Haman? Here, are we acting for justice or only satisfying our own urge for vengeance? If we say nothing, are we complicit? But if we must speak, why may we not do it with wit?
Humor has the ability to disclose the absurd in the real. The answer seems to be in Mel Brooks’ own words, “Don’t be stupid, be a smarty.” Just please don’t join the Nazi Party.
Stephen Stern is chair of Jewish Studies at Gettysburg College and the author of The Unbinding of Isaac. Steven Gimbel is a Professor of Jewish Studies at Gettysburg College and the author of Einstein’s Jewish Science, a National Jewish Book award finalist.


Tags mel brooks comedy Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mutual Respect Charter signed by 70 MKs encourages respect in Knesset By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by