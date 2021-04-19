The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Suez blockage requires Israel to rethink route - opinion

Considering that the effect on the arrival of goods from Asia to Israel was not significant, one still needs to remember that nonetheless there was a delay of some two weeks.

By GIL MILLER  
APRIL 19, 2021 20:49
THE ‘EVER GIVEN’ container ship is seen in the Suez Canal in this satellite image taken by Satellogic’s NewSat-16 last month. (photo credit: SATELLOGIC/REUTERS)
THE ‘EVER GIVEN’ container ship is seen in the Suez Canal in this satellite image taken by Satellogic’s NewSat-16 last month.
(photo credit: SATELLOGIC/REUTERS)
 For more than a week, the Suez Canal was blocked after the huge container ship Ever Given grounded cross-wise, significantly influencing the transit of goods that arrive by sea from the Far East and causing the world to realize that the dependence on the canal is almost without precedence. Ports in Europe remained empty while waiting for ships that were stuck or for those that chose the long way around the Cape of Good Hope. For the world’s supply chain, this was a wake-up call. 
The European ports that were left empty will, within a week, experience a massive overload when ships start arriving all at once. On the other hand, Israel was only marginally affected by the traffic jam, at least concerning imports from the East, despite the almost complete dependence on the Suez Canal for arriving goods. Concerning exports from Israel, the story is totally different. 
Almost all consumer goods in Israel are imported from the Far East and include, among other things, electrical appliances, furniture, clothing, shoes, and dried and frozen food. In effect, everything that is imported from the Far East, including goods for industry, arrives by means of the container shipping lines. As a result of the Suez Canal being blocked, all these shipments have suffered delays of between 10 to 14 days on their way to Israel. 
Some of these goods still have not reached Israel, due to their arriving via a round-about route and were offloaded at replacement ports, such as in Italy. In total, the delays on imports from the East are estimated at some three weeks in the worst cases. This is not something that will critically affect the Israeli importers, who do not work on stocks of two weeks in advance but rather look forward for at least half a year. 
However, the effect of the canal’s blockage came from a different direction, which was on the Israeli exports to the United States. The line that runs from India through the Suez Canal stops off at Haifa Port and from there goes directly to the United States. The line serves for loading export goods from Israeli ports to the American market. As a result of the traffic jam in the canal, this line skipped Haifa on its way to the US, thus Israeli export lost its fast line towards America. 
For some three weeks, exports to the United States were delayed and suffered from long waiting times. Some of the exporters could not meet their schedules vis-à-vis the American importers for supplying the goods that they had committed to. This is not a minor matter. The fast shipping line from Haifa Port to the US is responsible for, among other things, transportation of agricultural products. In order for the goods to reach American markets while they are still fresh, they need to be sent via the fast line which takes about 10 days from port to port. 
EVEN THE slightest delays will result in the goods not being able to be sold. An Israeli farmer who had guaranteed supply to an American retail chain could have chosen one of two possibilities: First, to give up on the deal and look for other markets, or second, shipping via air freight, which significantly raises the costs of the shipments. Let us not forget that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, air freight capacity has been reduced, so this alternative did not provide a full solution for these exporters. Even the other shipping lines that take some 20 days between Israel and the US and are meant for less sensitive goods. These lines filled up rapidly and many exporters experienced very significant delays.
Considering that the effect on the arrival of goods from Asia to Israel was not significant, one still needs to remember that nonetheless there was a delay of some two weeks. What would have happened if the canal had been blocked for half a year or even more? Currently, the commercial shipping lines to Israel cannot serve as an alternative to the canal. Cars and freight shipments arrive to Eilat Port mainly on relatively small ships. The port’s infrastructure is not prepared to receive giant ships, only medium and small ones. 
This, plus the fact that the port is located far from the center of the country and the costs of transferring containers from there by land are high, makes this option almost not viable. Today, there is already land transportation that goes through Saudi Arabia or via Aqaba Port in Jordan, but they too only allow a limited transfer of containers and cannot serve as a replacement for the Suez Canal.
Much has been said about future peace agreements with Saudi Arabia. If and when they are signed, rail lines will be laid down from the Jebel Ali port in Dubai to Haifa Port. However, this is a solution that will take many years to be implemented. In addition, it cannot supply a suitable alternative to the quantity of goods that come by sea. Some 5,000 containers arrive in Israel from Asia every week. A train will be able to handle only hundreds of containers instead of thousands and therefore will not be able to serve as a substitute route. It must be remembered that today, some 95% of the goods that arrive in and leave Israel do so by sea.
One of the solutions that can constitute an alternative for importing goods from the East is Turkey. Already at the start of COVID-19, when China was closed to the rest of the world, massive imports from Turkey began as an alternative to China. Not only Israel did this, but also many other countries. The Turkish market manufactures almost all the types of goods that are imported from the East, from electrical appliances to shoes and furniture. Even more important, the arrival times via shipping lines are set, regular and faster than those from the East. The cost of Turkish goods is higher than those from China, but in a world of abundance, there will always be someone who will pay for that. 
The author is CEO of Allalouf Shipping and Logistics.


Tags suez canal suez crisis trade Ship
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The education system's return reflects Israel's corona success story

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Amotz Asa-El

Isi Leibler: Unsung hero of the Jewish people's finest hour

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by