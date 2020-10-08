The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Sukkot is the time to invest in water

As the holiday season winds down, we’ve gone from focusing on repentance to focusing on water.

By AARON KATSMAN  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 21:28
Kinneret water level continues to rise, April 16, 2020 (photo credit: FIRAS TALHAMI/WATER AUTHORITY)
Kinneret water level continues to rise, April 16, 2020
(photo credit: FIRAS TALHAMI/WATER AUTHORITY)
“Being on a boat that’s moving through the water, it’s so clear. Everything falls into place in terms of what’s important and what’s not.” –James Taylor
As the holiday season winds down, we’ve gone from focusing on repentance to focusing on water. While some of my children focused on the Mediterranean Sea as a way to have spent time this past week of awesome Chol Hamoed (intermediate days of Sukkot) weather to go swimming, we were not able to go because that would be illegal. And of course someone in this country has to follow the rules! The water focus I’m referring to is the upcoming rainy season and our hope that we will continue to be blessed with a year of lots of rain as the previous two years have been.
Those of us who come from western nations tend to take water for granted. You turn on the faucet and voila!, you have a steady stream of water. The Mishna in Tractate Rosh Hashanah says that the world is judged four times during the year: One of those times is on Sukkot, when we are judged for water.
Live a few years in Israel and you can appreciate the fact that whatever water we receive is a gift from above. Rewind 7 months and there was excitement as the Kinneret kept rising to levels not seen in decades. It was just 2 years earlier that it was at a black line and anymore water loss would have been disaster. In March the only question was whether the Deganya Dam would be opened in order to lower the Kinneret level. Let’s hope that we get enough rain that we do indeed open up the Deganya Dam.
Shortage?
Ciara Linnane of MarketWatch quoted the UN World Water Development report for 2018, warning, “that almost 6 billion people are likely to live in areas that suffer water shortages for at least one month a year by 2050, up from 3.6 billion today. The dire situation facing Cape Town, South Africa, a city of 4 million, has further highlighted the problem.
Cape Town is gearing up for Day Zero, a date in the future when it is expected to turn off its municipal water supply, which has dwindled to life-threatening levels after a prolonged drought.”
As abundant as it appears to be, only about 20% of the global population has access to running water. Additionally, only one-third of the world’s population has access to clean water. Moreover, economic development has placed greater pressure than ever on the supply of fresh water. In the United States alone, the demand for water has tripled in the past 30 years, far outpacing population growth.
China, Africa and the United States
The need to increase access to clean water around the world has led some to call water the “crude oil” of the 21st century. As the world becomes more and more developed, countries will have a moral obligation to provide this basic necessity to their citizens. Everyone likes to point to the strong economic growth of China and India, and for good reason. Well, with little in the way of a sophisticated water delivery system, both countries are pumping hundreds of billions of dollars in improvements to their water infrastructure.
Many sub-Saharan African countries that are beginning to show signs of strong economic growth will be forced to begin providing basic necessities to their public. In all three of these examples, we have huge populations that are in their infancy when it comes to providing for the basic needs of their citizens. They have been steeped in poverty for decades and only now are they emerging. As such, they need to start from scratch, which means among other things, access to water.
As for the US, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, “Capital investment needs for the nation’s wastewater and stormwater systems are estimated to total $298 billion over the next twenty years. In parts of the country, unmanaged stormwater threatens the vitality of rivers and streams, while jeopardizing population health and local economies. And much of our drinking water infrastructure is nearing the end of its useful life.”
Now is the time
For investors looking for an interesting investment theme, it may pay to spend some time doing your own research into water infrastructure and check out the long-term prospects.
As we say in the Adon Ha-Moshi’a Hoshana prayer, “Cause an abundance of crops, of trees, of vegetation – save. Do not condemn the ground, but sweeten the luscious fruits – save. Let the wind bring the soaring clouds, let the stormy winds be emplaced, let the clouds not be withheld, He who opens a hand and satisfies. Your thirsty ones – satisfy.”
May we be judged favorably this year, and may the rains we receive this season be rains of blessing.
Chag Sameach.
The information contained in this article reflects the opinion of the author and not necessarily the opinion of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.
Aaron Katsman is the author of Retirement GPS: How to Navigate Your Way to A Secure Financial Future with Global Investing. www.aaronkatsman.com


Tags Sukkot investment water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by