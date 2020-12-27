The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

Gantz’s intention to remain in politics is as misguided as his betrayal of his supporters.

By JEFF BARAK  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 21:21
BLUE AND WHITE leader Benny Gantz – not much of a politician. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/FLASH90)
BLUE AND WHITE leader Benny Gantz – not much of a politician.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/FLASH90)
Purely by chance, I was watching the final episode of The Crown over the weekend, which started with Sir Geoffrey Howe’s famous resignation speech in the House of Commons. Within just a few weeks, and due to the effect this speech had on the ruling Conservative Party, Margaret Thatcher was forced to stand down as British prime minister after more than 11 continuous years in power.
While watching this scene, it was impossible not to draw parallels with Ze’ev Elkin’s resignation speech last week. Just as Howe had been a close ally of Thatcher for two decades, so, too, had Elkin been a trusted confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And just as the moderate Howe surprised all around him by the vehemence of his attack on his onetime boss, so, too, did Elkin.
Precisely because of his reputation as a gray, uncharismatic politician, Elkin’s dramatic speech made his harsh accusations all the more wounding for the prime minister. When somebody as close to Netanyahu’s inner circle, as was Elkin, claims that the prime minister is taking the country to its fourth election in two years, in the midst of a pandemic, for personal reasons, while trying to place the blame on others, even the most die-hard Netanyahu supporter must start to pay attention.
And for those who needed extra clarity, Elkin went on to outline Netanyahu’s personal considerations that are overriding the wider national interest: the prime minister’s determination to stop his corruption trial, either through introducing legislation to provide him with immunity from prosecution or via influencing the appointment of a state attorney and attorney-general.
For good measure, the outgoing minister also accused Netanyahu of destroying the Likud and turning it into a personality cult.
Unlike British politics, where general elections are called and take place in weeks and party leaders unceremoniously dumped if they fail to deliver, Israel’s political machinery takes longer to move into gear. Elkin’s speech, unlike Howe’s, will not cause Netanyahu’s immediate defenestration, but it promises to make it that much more difficult for the prime minister to remain in his Balfour Street residence after the elections in March.
With Elkin joining Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope Party, the traditional Likud voter, tired of Netanyahu’s shameless shenanigans, finally has a real alternative. New Hope offers such voters an uncompromising right-wing agenda – more right-wing than Netanyahu has ever been – without the stench of corruption and cronyism that surrounds today’s Likud.
And, most importantly, both Sa’ar and Elkin can be trusted to keep their word to not sit under Netanyahu in any future coalition government.
UNLIKE BENNY Gantz. The Blue and White leader will go down in history as the person who betrayed his supporters by breaking his pledge not to join a coalition led by a prime minister who was indicted of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
It took only seven months for this unholy alliance to fall apart, and Gantz should draw the necessary conclusions and retire from a political life to which he was so obviously unsuited.
The former IDF chief of staff’s intention to stay on in politics is as misguided as his belief that anybody, outside perhaps his immediate family, will be tempted to vote for him in March. Given Gantz’s failure last time around to keep to his main commitment to the electorate not to serve under Netanyahu, why should people give him their support in three months’ time?
Yet Gantz does deserve our thanks on two levels.
Firstly, he proved without a shadow of doubt that Netanyahu cannot be trusted. No serious politician can ever again sign a coalition agreement with Netanyahu and believe the prime minister will uphold it if it involves Netanyahu making serious personal concessions at some point in the future. This will come back to haunt the premier in March, when, even if the Likud is the party with the largest number of seats, he will find that nobody is prepared to deal with him.
And secondly, Gantz did prevent Netanyahu from introducing legislation in this past Knesset to provide him with immunity from prosecution. In conjunction with Blue and White’s Avi Nissenkorn as justice minister, Gantz also managed to protect the country’s legal system against the attacks emanating from the Balfour Street residence.
It’s not much of a political legacy, but then Gantz isn’t much of a politician. Unlike Elkin, whose speech is likely to prove the tipping point from which it’s only downhill for Netanyahu. Like Thatcher, who thought she was untouchable given her achievements, there comes a time in every politician’s career when the end draws near, and this date is coming closer for Netanyahu.
The writer is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections gideon sa'ar israeli politics Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Will Israel and the US succeed in preventing war with Iran?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel greentech cooperation shows tremendous potential

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The real reason behind Israel's elections: The role of Israel's courts

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman

Israeli leaders must plan for divide with diaspora elections will cause

 By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
3

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by