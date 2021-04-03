The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

In a recent study commissioned by Gesher, the overwhelming majority (65%) of Israelis ranked the haredi-secular conflict as the most pressing facing us today.

By JJ SUSSMAN  
APRIL 3, 2021 21:07
A POLICE OFFICER argues with a man in Meron in October, when praying indoors was restricted during a nationwide lockdown. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN)
A POLICE OFFICER argues with a man in Meron in October, when praying indoors was restricted during a nationwide lockdown.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN)
Is it over? Is corona over?
With a lot of hesitation and trepidation, I am tempted to say that we are nearing the point of leaving the Egypt we have been in over for the last year and just about ready to build our nation anew. But how can we build back better and make Israel great again? What can we do to strengthen our nation as we get back on our journey?
In order to answer that, let us first identify what, well, plagues us. In a recent study commissioned by Gesher, the overwhelming majority (65%) of Israelis ranked the Haredi-secular conflict as the most pressing facing us today. By far. 
That compares to less than 18% and 14% respectively who think the Arab-Israeli conflict or the Right-Left conflict is what most challenges us. I can’t say that I am surprised. Just casually perusing some of the media channels over the last few months made clear that the individual sectors in Israeli society weren’t exactly cheering for one another. 
I received an email this week from an old friend that, I think, sums up the feelings of many non-haredim.
“I am losing hope in this sector of our population. Where once I thought we were brothers – although many haredim would not see me or you for that matter as a “genuine” Jew – in fact their election campaign compared “my kind” to a dog in a way that reminded me of 1930s propaganda.  I wonder what I have in common... less than ever. What can I say to my children to help them understand that we’re in the same boat? On the same side? I’m not sure what common ground we have. I’m tired of turning the other cheek and being the one who has to understand. It’s time haredim in Israel understand the world they live in and help in uniting instead of dividing.”
Fair enough. One can’t argue with how someone feels. But then, I had a conversation with a haredi friend who felt similarly disheartened:
“Where was the outcry when Liberman called us garbage? How come it’s okay for the Israel Democracy Institute to discuss the plight of the haredim without even one representative from the haredi community? Did we have some in our community who didn’t follow all of the guidelines? Of course. But every community did! How come all of the pictures accompanying the articles showed only the haredim?”
My friends’ sentiments aligned with the study, confirming for me that most Israelis were quick to find reasons to blame others for their problems. Religious coercion, secular coercion, the media, politicians… too few take responsibility for themselves or their communities. It is always someone else’s fault.
SO HOW can we as individuals and as a society begin to look inward, re-think our insular perspective and accusatory reflexes, and change the discourse across the board? 
This past year provides an incredible lesson that can get us on our way.
Over the course of the corona crisis, we learned how intertwined we all are. With very little effort, any one of us could have contracted corona and passed it on unknowingly to others. To effectively battle the virus, we needed to take precautions with tactics not only to protect ourselves, but to protect others from us. Sometimes we did that well. But too often, we failed. And we saw the results in each new wave. Corona served as a wakeup call that sometimes in order to help and protect others and society as a whole, we need to change our own behavior. 
When sitting around the Seder table, we remind ourselves of when we left Egypt as many individuals and went on to become a nation unified. As per our tradition, we do this by asking questions to one another and even to ourselves if no one else is dining together with us. 
As we rebuild our nation after a year in which tensions within our ranks reached threatening new heights, let us ask what we will do differently this time. What new lessons can we incorporate into Am Yisrael? 
Whatever one’s answer, let us hope that together we can shed the senseless hatred and vilification of “the other” further amplified by yet another nasty election season and replace it with care and love for others. 
I suspect we can do that by changing ourselves.
The writer is the international director of Gesher, www.gesher.co.il/en


Tags Haredi society secular
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be wary of Turkey - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will be fine no matter who is prime minister

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Rivlin’s false pretense of preventing a fifth election - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Arabs must be partners in the Israeli cabinet

 By EHUD OLMERT
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
3

Suez Canal blocking ship drew a penis in water before getting stuck

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 24, 2021 shows a part of the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-meter-long and 59-meter wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal.
4

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
5

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by