The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How to revive Israel's economy? The answer is in the South

The Negev, which makes up 60% of Israel’s territory, is Israel’s “land of opportunity.”

By NICOLE HOD STROH  
JULY 26, 2020 07:17
An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba (photo credit: IDF)
An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
(photo credit: IDF)
The COVID-19 pandemic is deepening inequality around the world. Israel is no exception. It is clear that the economic and geographic periphery will suffer most from the devastating economic shock of the crisis. 
Policymakers are facing unprecedented pressure to deliver quick economic wins and short-term solutions. However, for the government to succeed in reviving the economy, it must consider long-term measures for inclusive growth. It must invest in the development of sustainable quality jobs and innovation on a massive scale, such that will help reduce these gaps and lift the economy across the country. 
There is no better example of a long-term, high-impact investment than the establishment of a second international airport in Nevatim in the Negev. The Negev, which makes up 60% of Israel’s territory, is Israel’s “land of opportunity.” The discussion on the establishment of a second international airport is more important and relevant today than ever. 
There is no doubt that this important move will create quality jobs and infrastructure, increase the flow of international tourists, and, most importantly, lead to extensive economic growth and prosperity in the region. 
In 2050, Israel will have a population of 17 million, and will face one of the most significant challenges since its establishment: its population will double. The high cost of living, endless traffic jams and the growing shortage of adequate social infrastructure in the central region is already driving many young people away from the busy center. 
Many of them find their new home in the Negev, which has enjoyed a positive migration trend since 2015. The Negev, with its large land reserves, is the area with the greatest potential for population growth. An international airport will become a unique economic anchor, both during its construction and its subsequent operation. 
The good news is that the infrastructure is already in place. Thanks to a huge government investment, the Nevatim Airport already counts with a civilian area, separated from the military field. As a result, the investment required to turn Nevatim into a fully operational international airport is minimal compared to any other alternative, both in terms of time and budget. The Nevatim Airport also has the necessary space for any future expansion required for decades to come, with a capacity of many more than 20 million passengers a year. 
There is no doubt that the Nevatim Airport can become one of the important engines of economic recovery and growth during this unprecedented challenging period. Decision-makers must consider all national, demographic, economic and employment implications and put them to the test in the face of the veto arguments of the Defense Ministry and the Israel Air Force. 
As someone who is deeply involved in the Negev’s regional economic development, I call on decision-makers to make the most strategic and effective decision, for the benefit of the residents of the Negev and the entire country, now, more than ever.
The writer is the executive director of the Merage Foundation.


Tags Negev israel economic growth israel economy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the governemnt's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by