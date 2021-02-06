The Coastal Iris – one of a kind - opinion

In February, a kind of wonder happens only in Israel, our small country. A rare plant is waking up and growing straight leaves that point upward. Among its leaves, it’s as if magic happens as a beautiful dark purple flower emerges. It is the large and impressive iris flower. If you are walking along a trail and you suddenly spot a Coastal Iris (irus ha’argaman), it is like finding a treasure. The reason for that? Israel is the only place in the world the Coastal Iris grows. Only in Israel and only in a few areas along the Mediterranean seashore can you witness this particular beauty. So this makes the iris endemic to our country, and it will never be found in any other place. That alone makes a sighting a rare event, which everyone should enjoy for as long as we can. The dark purple iris is a highly endangered species and being so scarce along with our constantly changing and growing country, it is possible that one day the iris will disappear forever.To prevent this potential disaster and avoid the extinction of a beautiful species from our planet, something had to be done. Wherever the iris grows in dense clumps, a nature reserve or natural protected area has been declared, in an attempt to save this precious flower. From North to South on the coastal plain, the majestic iris can be found in places like Atlit, Netanya, Rishon Lezion, Beit Oved (near Ness Ziona) and Gedera. But please remember that the Coastal Iris is a protected plant, and it really needs our care and attention, so we can continue to enjoy its beauty now and in the future.
