The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf

Peace agreements are no substitute for public health, for jobs and for social solidarity.

By YEDIDIA STERN  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 23:50
Israeli police officers take out ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, as part of an effort to enforce lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, April 2, 2020. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli police officers take out ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, as part of an effort to enforce lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, April 2, 2020.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
This cunning virus is blind to the identities that divide us. It attacks anyone who violates rules of social distancing, whether in a trendy bar in Tel Aviv or an ultra-Orthodox synagogue in Bnei Brak, at a colorful wedding in Nazareth or on a transatlantic flight. On the surface, this means that the battle against the virus should be equally blind to identities, but that is far from the case. Indeed, the war against the virus is based on professional medical knowledge, but the decisions taken, as on every public matter, are political.
The most important consideration of all, protecting public health, must be weighed by the government and Knesset against the infringement of other essential values: the blow to the economy whose main victims are marginalized and weaker population groups, the severe limitations on freedom of expression if public demonstrations are banned, and the disappointment of the many observant Jews if they are denied the spiritual experience of public prayer on the High Holy Days.
Our political leaders are tasked with finding the right balance among these values, one that will ensure that none of the identity and interest groups feels it is the target of discrimination. The correct balance is not just a matter of equity and non-partisanship; it is also an on-the-ground must, in order to rally the public to be active partners in the battle against the virus. We see, however, that the outcome has been precisely the opposite: There are fears of a popular revolt, by the political protesters, by the business community and by the ultra-Orthodox. Many Israelis do not have confidence in our elected officials. Why is this so?
The politicians have been managing the public health crisis glancing sidewise toward the possibility of imminent elections coming up just around the bend. The positive potential of the unity government has been squandered, as the passengers on the coalition Titanic continue their arm-wrestling competition, even with the iceberg looming dead ahead.
Their petty politics and irresponsibility have blocked the passage of the state budget, in total disregard of the country’s needs and of the provisions of the coalition agreement. The possibility of elections is also one of the motives behind the arbitrary operation of the money fountain that showers public funds in every direction, without a semblance of economic logic, and the unforgivable delay in the appointment of a pandemic czar and enlistment of the Defense Ministry in the war against the virus.
WHAT IS MORE, even if the government’s political horizon was guaranteed for several years, it would still be difficult for us to join forces to fight the virus because we have gotten used to being members of a tribal society with each of its diverse sectors focused on its own narrow interests. Today we see that the various positions bandied about as to the appropriate balance – between safeguarding public health and dealing a blow to freedom of religion, freedom of expression, freedom of movement, property rights and human dignity – are determined by narrow interests, and not by an overarching view of the public good. As a result, every decision sparks bitter complaints and stirs up fears of noncompliance.
The overall picture is bleak and terrifying. We used to know that when push comes to shove, the fundamental solidarity among Israel’s tribes would overcome all our disagreements. We told ourselves that even if cat-fighting is our daily routine, at the moment of truth, when the collective is threatened, we all rally together as a team.
But the coronavirus crisis has revealed that we can no longer take this for granted. The Israeli Kulturkampf that some people systematically try to exacerbate has penetrated deep into the fabric of our lives, to the point of endangering our ability to cooperate in pursuit of vital interests, including public health and saving human lives.
The pandemic is a magnifying glass that reveals with clarity the price we are paying for our infighting. This is a wakeup call and a resounding warning: The dispute is not “only” a matter of a political and identity crisis; it has seriously jeopardized our national resilience.
Those who believe that a nation’s strength is a function only of its armed forces and international standing are mistaken. Yes, the peace agreements with exotic Arab princedoms flooded with fantastic riches that have just been signed on the front lawn of the strongest nation in the world are indeed a real asset. We must not make light of the hugs with former enemies. But success in the arena of foreign relations cannot be an excuse for a resounding failure in the arena of domestic policy. Peace agreements are no substitute for public health, for jobs and for social solidarity. Nor are they relevant for a resolution of the Israeli Kulturkampf.
The importance of both arenas is exemplified in the Rosh Hashanah liturgy, in words that always make us tremble and that echo Israel’s situation with particular force this year: “[On this day] judgment is pronounced on countries: which of them is destined for the sword and which for peace, which for famine and which for plenty. And human beings are held to account for their deeds, and their fate is determined, who will live and who will die.”
The writer is a law professor at Bar-Ilan University and a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute.


Tags rosh hashanah bnei brak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by