The importance of bipartisan support for annexation

Israel is on the verge of making history.Declaring independence in May 1948, liberating Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights in June 1967, applying sovereignty over the Golan Heights in December 1981 and now: Annexing Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, making them finally a legal part of the State of Israel. Some see it as just another topic for politicians to clash over, but in fact, this would be one of the most important and courageous steps that Israel’s leadership has ever taken. It is also a logical one; over half of the 430,000 Israeli citizens living in the West Bank settlements reside in the large blocs – Gush Etzion, Ma’aleh Adumim and Ariel. All Zionist politicians across the political spectrum agree – even without saying it out loud – that these settlers are not going anywhere, and there is no reason to evacuate them under any peace agreement.But there’s no doubt that not only is internal support needed for this move, but also external.It would be best to reach such an agreement with the Palestinians themselves, and with our Arab neighbors, but the past has taught us that such support is probably impossible (at least under the current Palestinian leadership). Former prime ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert offered them most of the West Bank and control over parts of Jerusalem and they refused. There is no real chance that they will agree to Trump’s plan.But not only regional support is important. For years, Israel has sought international support and recognition for its claim to Judea and Samaria. Such recognition empowers Israel’s decisions, strengthening its international status and most importantly – it changes reality on the ground. Only someone who lives in a settlement knows how things look when construction is allowed, and when it’s “frozen.” This has a crucial influence on the economy of settler families.This time, Israel has the principal green light of its closest ally, the White House. In Trump’s plan, which was presented last January, the Americans approved the annexation of the large blocs, even with no Palestinian consent (in the early stages). One of the most vocal supporters of this move is US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.However, it seems that when it comes to the annexation of summer 2020, Israel has only half of the support from its ally overseas. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has expressed his opposition to such move; In a webinar in late May, he said that he does not support annexation, adding that if he wins, he is “going to reverse Trump administration steps which I think significantly undercut the prospects of peace.”In fact, almost the entire Democratic Party expressed its discontent from the move. A letter, signed by 60% of Democratic senators was sent last month, reading “a deep commitment to Israel’s security and a shared set of democratic values are foundational elements of the close relationship between our countries… We are therefore concerned that unilateral annexation puts both Israel’s security and democracy at risk.”This should be a warning to all of us.True, we should not allow our actions to be dictated for us by foreign forces, and should be free and independent to make our own choices regarding our country’s future.But this move could have dramatic consequences for Israel, some that are good and some that are bad.Bipartisan American support to a move like this is important. We cannot allow a scenario in which in January 2021 – or even in January 2025 – a Democratic president enters the White House and reverses such a move. It would not only put Israel in an embarrassing position in front of the world, it would be a devastating blow.Israeli leaders always knew how to keep Israel above political conflict in the US. These days, US politics is polarizing and it is hard to juggle between both parties. However, our prime minister, despite his friendship and interest to support the current president, should find a way to make it happen.When we hear such strong opposition from the international community – from Europe and the Arab world – we need to make sure annexation is being done right.