The Juba peace plan authorizes genocide in Sudan

Hemeti is looking to the Israeli government and US administration as enablers of normalization to give him cover for his crimes committed against the Darfur people.

By ABAKAR M. ABDALLAH, JEROME B. GORDON, DEBORAH MARTIN  
OCTOBER 10, 2020 20:52
LT.-GEN. MOHAMED Hamdan Dagalo signs a peace agreement between Sudan’s power-sharing government and five key rebel groups, in Juba, South Sudan, on August 31, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
LT.-GEN. MOHAMED Hamdan Dagalo signs a peace agreement between Sudan’s power-sharing government and five key rebel groups, in Juba, South Sudan, on August 31, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 On the cusp of the signing a peace accord in Juba, South Sudan, with the Sudan Revolutionary Council, General Mohamed Hamdan Dogolo (Hemeti) issued a statement circulating in Sudanese media calling for normalization with Israel. Hemeti is looking to the Israeli government and US administration as enablers of normalization to give him cover for his crimes committed against the Darfur people and protesters in both Darfur and Khartoum. The problem is not limited to Hemeti, but also includes those in the Transitional Military Council, who abetted the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing to further their personal interests and the goal of Islamist supremacy over indigenous people of Sudan through jihad.
We note that holdouts among Sudan resistance groups who did not sign the Juba Peace Treaty are the Sudan Liberation Movement, lead by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW), and the Sudan People Liberation Movement – North of South Kordofan and the Blue Nile state, led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N). El Hilu rejected the Juba peace agreement because of the involvement of Hemeti. Moreover, leader of the displaced North Darfur community, Mohammed Abdallah, was cited in the same Dabanga Radio news report that the Juba Peace Agreement “does not differ much from previous agreements (of the Bashir Regime) and does not include all armed struggle movements. He demanded that this agreement “include the real stakeholders those really affected by the war”. 
The Juba peace agreement is nothing more than thinly disguised attempt to neutralize the resistance movements using a carefully planned disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process. First, they disarm resistance fighters of their heavy weapons and trucks, leaving them with small arms that will be stored in a designated compound supervised by the Security Arrangements Team. Not surprisingly, the disarmament process neither includes the RSF/Janjaweed militias or demands for their removal from indigenous villages. The militias will remain with their weapons, occupying seized farms and villages. These militias cannot be disarmed because they are members of RSF/Janjaweed militias bearing Sudan’s Armed Forces Identification Cards. Additionally, the agreement gives the RSF/Janjaweed militias legal claims to properties that they illegally expropriated from the villagers in Darfur under a bizarre form of peaceful coexistence. How could the villagers return from IDP camps and live in their villages occupied by 
well-organized and armed militias supported by the state when there is no neutral monitoring force present to hold the rampaging RSF/Janjaweed militias responsible for their actions? The militias are known to have authorization from the TMC to shoot to kill innocent civilians. 
Based on these facts, the Juba peace agreement is simply shielding Generals Hemeti and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and their militias, from prosecution for crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing under outstanding International Criminal Court indictments while dismantling the thin line of resistance forces protecting indigenous people, their farms and villages from jihadist rapine.
Lt. Gen. Abakar M. Abdullah is chairman of the Sudan United Movement, a native of Kutum, Darfur and a former Chadian senior intelligence Officer. He is co-author of Genocide in Sudan: Caliphate Threatens Africa and the World, JAD Publishing, 2017. 

Jerome B. Gordon is co-author of Genocide in Sudan, a senior editor at the New English Review and producer and co-host at Israel News Talk Radio – Beyond the Matrix. 

Deborah Martin is co-author of Genocide in Sudan, a long term linguistic and cultural expert in Sudan affairs. 


